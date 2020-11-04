Boxing TV Schedule – Sky Sports Boxing televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by Sky Sports and Sky Sports Box Office in the coming months.

2020

NOV 14 Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez

SKY SPORTS SSE ARENA, WEMBLEY

DEC 2 Jazza Dickens vs Ryan Walsh

WAKEFIELD

DEC 4 Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray

SKY SPORTS SSE ARENA, WEMBLEY, LONDON

DEC 5 Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell

SKY SPORTS FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO IN INDIO, CALIF.

DEC 12 Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

SKY SPORTS O2 ARENA, LONDON

ABOUT SKY SPORTS BOXING

Sky Sports Boxing began in the late 1980s and has been at the forefront of UK coverage ever since. Holding an exclusive deal with Matchroom Boxing, Sky has been able to compile a top stable, which is headed by heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Past events have included Carl Froch vs George Groves I & II, Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko and Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao.

SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

The usual price for a PPV is £19.95. This was increased for the Joshua vs Andy Ruiz rematch held in Saudi Arabia. It’s expected to be the norm in the coming months.

The record Pay-Per-View buys held goes to Joshua’s unification battle with Joseph Parker.

INFORMATION

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport enjoys an exclusive television deal with Sky Sports through 2021 and provides Sky Sports with upwards of 20 boxing events per year.

Anna Woolhouse is the lead presenter, alongside former boxers, Johnny Nelson, Spencer Oliver, Paulie Malignaggi, Carl Froch, and Tony Bellew. With also the likes of Paul Smith and Matthew Macklin.

Commentator Adam Smith is alongside Carl Froch or Matthew Macklin for the primary commentary pairing on main event cards.

On larger pay-per-view events, Tony Bellew, Paulie Malignaggi, or David Haye join the commentary team.

Andy Clarke and Matthew Macklin commentate on undercard action. Andy Scott is the reporter and post-fight interviewer.