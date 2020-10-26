‘He didn’t have a chance’ – The real reason Mike Tyson delayed comeback

@miketyson

The real reason former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson delayed his Pay Per View comeback from a fifteen-year absence has been explained.

Tyson was originally due to fight on September 12 after ending his retirement stretching back to 2005. Roy Jones Jr. was drafted in as a high-profile opponent.

But ex-pound for pound king Jones has outlined that Tyson needed more time to get ready. Jones even went as far as saying Tyson would never have been able to compete with him.

As it turns out, the pair of legends will lock horns on November 28th on Triller and FITE TV in one of the most eagerly-anticipated exhibitions of all time.

Speaking to Joe Rogan’s Podcast, RJJ stated: “I’m like, it’s six weeks, that’s right around the corner,” Jones told Rogan when discussing the original date handed to him over the summer.

“(Mike Tyson) ain’t been fighting,” he pointed out.

“I can get ready. I’m pretty sure I can get a little bit more ready than he can because he’s been inactive a lot longer than I have.

“So six weeks, he’s still Mike Tyson. He still can punch. But six weeks, there’s no way he can get prepared for this.”

Jones continued: “It ain’t like I’m scared of Mike Tyson. It’s just that I know that in six weeks, he had no chance to deal with me.

“In 12 weeks, he’ll have a better chance to deal with me. But his chance is still gonna be rough.

“It’s gonna be better than it would’ve been. Six weeks, he didn’t have a chance,” he concluded.

MIKE TYSON LEAGUE

Fans are just a month away from the return of one of the most fearsome men the sport of boxing has ever seen.

Tyson, known as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ until he rejected the name during his initial retirement, is back in business.







The Jones clash is said to only part one of what promises to be a whole league of former fighters and sportsmen competing in the ring.

Bring it on. One month to go.

