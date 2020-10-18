Mike Tyson reacts as Edgar Berlanga makes it 15 straight first-round KO’s

Mikey Williams

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson reacted as Edgar Berlanga once again blitzed his opponent within seconds of the opening bell.

The super-middleweight phenom continued his fearsome run of knockouts as Berlanga made it fifteen straight first-round stoppages versus Lanell Bellows.

Never halted early in his career, Bellows was shaken almost immediately before Berlanga pounced to get the job done in under 80 seconds.

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was obviously impressed but said Berlanga needs to prove it later on in fights.

Berlanga looked sensational tonight but he will be at his best when he can knock a guy out like that in the 10th round like he did in the 1st round #LomavsLopez — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 18, 2020

EDGAR BERLANGA

“Edgar Berlanga looked sensational tonight, but he will be at his best when he can knock a guy out like that in the 10th round as he did in the first round,” said Tyson.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is due to have his own battle with Roy Jones Jr. on November 28.

RESULTS

After ten rounds, Josue Vargas defeated Kendo Castaneda in a one-sided super lightweight contest.

Dropping Castaneda in the second, Vargas cruised to victory with scores of 100-89, 99-90, and 98-91.

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas proved his credentials at featherweight with a damaging stoppage over the usually durable John Vincent Moralde.

Vivas began quick and took away Moralde’s equilibrium with a stunning shot. Still dazed, Moralde was allowed to continue but dropped again.

This time it was a sickening body shot, and the referee waved it off as Moralde was falling to the ground. The official time was 76 seconds.

Vivas takes his C.V. to 20-1. In this kind of form, the sky is the limit.







LOMACHENKO vs LOPEZ EARLY ACTION

In the opener, welterweight Jahi Tucker moved to 2-0 with a unanimous victory over Charles Garner. Tucker won 40-36 on all three cards.

Immediately following Tucker, Quinton Randall won a six-round decision over Jan Carlos Rivera, also at welterweight. Furthermore, Randall is now 7-0.

