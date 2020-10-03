He’s BACK! – WBA reinstate heavyweight with dumbfounding win record

World Boxing News has kept a close eye on the WBA heavyweight rankings over the years due to the odd nature of some decisions made by the sanctioning body.

Firstly, one of those who continue to dumbfound is the situation regarding the controversial Christopher Lovejoy.

The 36-year-old was previously rated at an unfathomable number 10 despite beating opponents with just 27 wins between them.

Dropping down to 15th, even without losing a fight, Lovejoy then won earlier this year again.

Stopping his 19th victim in all his nineteen bouts last January, the American was rewarded by being eradicated by the WBA in July.

Secondly, it’s tough to see how a fighter – if ranked on merit by the WBA – can be removed without losing. But that’s exactly what happened.

Now, fast forward a few weeks from when WBN pointed this out, Lovejoy magically reappeared in the Top 15 list last August at 14.









Lovejoy drops again slightly to take fifteenth place, even having not fought in the last nine months. Strange, to say the least.

What’s even weirder is where the rest of the world sees Lovejoy. Boxrec has him ranked 443rd in the world. 128th in the United States.

So how the WBA think ‘Pretty Boy’ deserves a place as a voluntary option for world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is anyone’s guess.

His combined 19-0, 19 KO’s record has been compiled against boxers with 57 wins between them. Every single one taking place in Mexico.

I mean, no offense, but Mexico is not exactly a hotbed of top division talent. Therefore, how can the WBA gauge that Lovejoy is a viable challenger?

It’s a big problem. And one WBN hopes the WBA will eventually see sense on.

This kind of thing simply cannot happen. It only makes you wonder what is going on behind the scenes.







WBA HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS. OCT 2020

1 TREVOR BRYAN – INTERIM CHAMP – USA

2 OLEKSANDR USYK – UKR

3 LUIS ORTIZ – CUB

4 ANDY RUIZ JR – USA/MEXICO

5 ADAM KOWNACKI – POL

6 CHARLES MARTIN – USA

7 CHRIS ARREOLA – USA

8 AGIT KABAYEL – GER

9 MICHAEL HUNTER – I/C – USA

10 DERECK CHISORA – GBR

11 KUBRAT PULEV – BUL

12 EFE AJAGBA – NIG

13 SERGEY KUZMIN – RUS

14 FRANK SANCHEZ FAURE – CUB

15 CHRISTOPHER LOVEJOY – USA

