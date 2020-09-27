Clip of Tyson Fury riding a pink bike with his child on the back goes viral

Tyson Fury riding a pink bike with his child on the back is one of the most-viewed videos of all-time to be posted on the World Boxing News YouTube.

‘Tyson Fury having some family time riding a bike between camp sessions’ from January 2014 has been viewed millions of times.

The trouble is, an opportunist ripped the video off the WBN channel. Major news outlets in the UK subsequently used the clip.

WBN reported the thieves. YouTube acted to block others using it. WBN is now the only place to view the clip.

It has over 61,000 watches to date. Far less than it should, though.

Fury enjoyed some time off camp with his children in tow alongside wife Paris, who was also on a bicycle.

The clip, taken by Peter Fury exclusively for World Boxing News, was filmed in Cannes. Fury regularly used the city for camps back in the day.

Holding close ties, Team Fury used the WBN YouTube channel between 2012 and 2014 for their training and family videos before launching their video avenues.

The end of the collaboration came just before Fury hit the big time and defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

TYSON FURY on WBN YOUTUBE

As you can see on the WBN YouTube Channel, Fury and several of his family members took part in what was the early beginnings of a reality show.

There’s plenty of content to view. From Fury training on the beach to spending quality time with his kids. It’s fascinating stuff.







Other videos include an ultra-slim Fury calling out the winner of David Haye v Dereck Chisora and deadlifting 250kg. Plus body sparring cousin Hughie.

Of course, the now infamous ‘riding a pink bike’ clip jumped on by national British media outlets in 2017 despite being three years old.

The body sparring video mentioned above and visible on the page is the most-viewed YouTube clip on the channel right now.

