Roy Jones Jr. willing to ‘bite’ back if Mike Tyson clash gets ugly

Roy Jones Jr. is ready to do anything possible to compete with Mike Tyson when the pair of legendary champions hit the ring on November 28.

RJJ signed on for an exhibition return worth millions to both fighters on Pay Per View.

Despite a massive weight differential, Jones has no qualms getting down and dirty with ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet.’

Tyson has been thrown out of the squared circle before for biting a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear off. He has also tried to break Frans Botha’s arm.

Jones has promised to fight fire with fire when the first bell goes.

“When it comes time to fight, we’re going to fight,” Jones told Sky Sports. “If it comes down to bite, we’re going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen, that’s just what it is.

“He’s still Mike Tyson. He’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy. He’s the explosive guy.

“With him having the first-round fireworks, he’ll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him,” he added.

MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR

Fans can expect to pay $50 to watch the contest take place, with a crowd uncertain.

The coronavirus pandemic, which continues to rage around the world, shows little sign of letting up anytime soon.

As for Tyson vs. Jones, there are many doubters about the fight taking place. Tyson is 54, and Jones is 51. Going through a 24-minute exhibition at their age would be no mean feat.

All will be apparent if and when the first bell goes in anger as Jones aims to inflict a third straight loss on Tyson during his career.

