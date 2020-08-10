Floyd Mayweather refutes facing Pacquiao, De La Hoya past their prime

📸 Chris Farina

Floyd Mayweather has defended the timing of his fights with Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya after beating both to confirm his status the greatest of his generation.

‘Money’ fought Pacquiao in 2015 when the Filipino Senator was 36. De La Hoya in 2007 when the now Golden Boy boss was 34.

Suggestions Mayweather picked the right opportunity to makes those super-bouts were brushed off in a recent Instagram interview with Fat Joe.

“My faculties and everything that I got come first,” stated Mayweather. “We just talked about, your health is your wealth.

“And that’s why I got this towel on, I was working out today. Now, Pacquiao fights because he has to. Once again, I fight if I want to. So there’s a difference.

“You keep saying in our prime. I’m older than Pacquiao by two years. We keep saying ‘in your prime.’ When I beat Pacquiao, they said he wasn’t in his prime and I’m older than (him).

“And then when I fought Oscar De La Hoya, they said he’s old and we’re both in our 30’s. No matter what happens it’s never good enough for anyone.

“As long as I’m happy that’s what’s important,” he added.

On his quest to have the same pre-fight stipulations for both fighters, regardless of the promotion, Mayweather concluded: “Remember, I was the pioneer for random blood and urine testing for all athletes, so we all could be on an even playing field.

“I feel like everybody should be on an even playing field. We all should be equal.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER UNSURPASSABLE

Those victories for Mayweather are part of a lasting legacy, which also includes many more career-defining triumphs.

The likes of Canelo, Miguel Cotto, Marcos Maidana, and Juan Manuel Marquez were taken apart by Mayweather in convincing fashion.

Criticism of timing is one thing. But you cannot dig at Floyd Mayweather for maximizing those profits. Nobody in the game has ever made a billion dollars from simply making smart decisions.

Doing both has created a C.V. that may have become unsurpassable in this current day and age.

