Top 30 Pay Per View money-earning boxing bouts of all-time with inflation

📸 Showtime
World Boxing News provides a Top 30 rundown of all-time worldwide boxing Pay Per View revenue earners in the history of the sport.
The list makes for interesting reading as Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao doesn’t take the top spot.
‘MayPac’ – which took place on May 2nd of 2015 in Las Vegas, is widely recognized as the biggest money-making clash in history.
Inflation, though, tells a slightly different story.
That Pay Per View honor falls to the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ back in 1974. Probably the most famous match-up in the sport.
Muhammad Ali’s amazing rope-a-dope efforts against George Foreman is penciled in at the lucrative top spot due to 45 years of inflation.
Taking just over $100 million from 50 million worldwide closed-circuit Pay-Per-View sales, Ali v Foreman would have made upwards of $510 million in today’s money.
Mayweather comes in at second place with $500 million, sharing the space with Ali but with two of his super-fights.
The Pacquiao joint Showtime / HBO PPV joins the Conor McGregor cross-codes bout. Although both $500m’s are only close ballpark figures.
Ali’s third encounter with Joe Frazier in 1975 is also down at the half a billion mark, whilst fifth is the first fight at $300m.
Holding five of the top ten places, there’s no doubting Mayweather – even with inflating takings, is the king of PPV.
‘The Greatest’ – Ali holds three, whilst the returning Mike Tyson is on two alongside Frazier.
Fought in 2018, the Canelo v Gennady Golovkin rematch is the latest battle to make it to the Top 20.
The last two major paid events are yet to be calculated.
Top 30 All-Time Boxing Pay Per View (with inflation)
1 October 30, 1974: Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman – $510,000,000
2
May 2, 2015: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao – $500,000,000
August 26, 2017: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor – $500,000,000
October 1, 1975: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III – $500,000,000
5 March 8, 1971: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier – $300,000,000
6 June 28, 1997: Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield II – $281,000,000
7 May 5, 2007: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. – $200,000,000
8 August 19, 1995: Mike Tyson vs. Peter McNeeley – $177,000,000
9
September 14, 2013: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Canelo Álvarez – $160,000,000
December 8, 2007: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Ricky Hatton – $160,000,000
11 March 16, 1996: Frank Bruno vs. Mike Tyson II – $157,000,000
12 June 8, 2002: Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson – $156,000,000
13 November 9, 1996: Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield – $150,000,000
June 27, 1988: Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks – $150,000,000
15 September 27, 1976: Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton III – $147,000,000
16 April 19, 1991: Evander Holyfield vs. George Foreman – $138,000,000
17 April 6, 1987: Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Marvin Hagler – $130,000,000
18 Sep 15, 2018: Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II – $117,000,000 (📸 Sumio Yamada)
19 December 6, 2008: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Manny Pacquiao – $116,000,000
20 September 18, 1999: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Félix Trinidad – $110,000,000
21
May 5, 2012: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Miguel Cotto – $103,000,000
May 1, 2010: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Shane Mosley – $103,000,000
23 September 7, 1996: Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon – $102,000,000
24
September 16, 2017: Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin – $100,000,000
November 13, 2011: Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez III – $100,000,000
26 September 17, 2011: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Victor Ortiz – $97,000,000 (📸 Ed Mulholland)
27
May 7, 2011: Manny Pacquiao vs. Shane Mosley – $93,000,000
May 2, 2009: Manny Pacquiao vs. Ricky Hatton – $93,000,000
29 November 14, 2009: Manny Pacquiao vs. Miguel Cotto – $92,000,000
30 December 8, 2012: Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez IV – $90,000,000
Pay-Per-View inflation yet to be calculated
December 7, 2019: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua II
February 22, 2020: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II
All Pay Per View figures correct as of July 28, 2020. Sourced by Wikipedia from several boxing announcements.