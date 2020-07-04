Boxers urged to sign up to World Boxing Council Clean Boxing Program

Boxers have been urged to sign up for the World Boxing Council Clean Boxing Program as the initiative restarts following a break.

Firstly, those who don’t join by the deadline will be removed from the WBC Rankings list.

Secondly, one of the main concerns of the WBC is taking care of the health and life of boxers. As well as promoting honest sports practices and with the greatest possible prudence.

Using prohibited substances or procedures to improve performance is considered an unsportsmanlike practice. It generates unfair competition having advantages over the adversary.

It should be noted that doping is strictly prohibited in all sports. Especially in combat sports, as it can cause irreversible damage that not only puts health at risk but can lead to death.

The WBC was the first to institute mandatory anti-doping tests. Today, the dream of our Lifetime President, Don José Sulaimán, is a fact.

This is thanks to the joint efforts of the WBC AND VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) under the direction of its President, Dr. Margaret Goodman, the Clean Boxing Program has achieved great results, since its foundation in 2016.

At that time it was implemented only to men boxers, but from 2019 it was extended to women.

The WBC-VADA program is ambitious. Its main objective, apart from testing, is to educate athletes about the danger and disadvantages that doping may cause. In addition to the penalties of testing positive for prohibited substances, inside or outside of competition.

It is mandatory to enroll for the world champion. The first 15 male classified fighters of each division and for the champions and first 5 ranked fighters in women boxing. However, yet any boxer can voluntarily enroll in the program.







How does it work?

VADA, which is the administering agency for the program, randomly selects the boxer to take the exams.

CLERIDIUM is the agency that collects the evidence.

Blood and / or urine samples are taken from the selected boxer.

The samples taken are sent to accredited WADA laboratories.

Test results are reported by VADA

Positive/adverse results are managed by the World Boxing Council Results Management Committee

How do I register for the Clean Boxing Program and what commitment do I make as an athlete?

To be part of CBP it is necessary to fill out 3 forms: Registration, Athlete’s Whereabout, and Therapeutic Use. Send them along with a photograph to the cbp@wbcboxing.comand margaret@vada-testing.org emails.

Understand what doping is and take the time to watch the webinar that VADA and the WBC have prepared for athletes https://wbcboxing.com/WBCVADA/

What should I do if I am already registered with World Boxing Council CBP?

Report changes in your location if they are different from the information provided in the first instance forms, as well as provide facilities for sampling.

Know the list of prohibited substances emitted by VADA. You can consult in the following link: https://wbcboxing.com/lista-de-sustancias-prohibidas-por-la-asociacion-antidopaje-voluntaria-vada/

VADA has put up trusted nutrition, health, and wellness resource combining scientifically proven dietary information with the latest research. It covers over-the-counter and prescription medications and supplements here: https://dfsaxis.com/users/login

VADA has designed an APP to make it easier for all registered boxers to update their data. Specifically the athlete’s location.

Furthermore, this application is designed for iOS and Android. You can download it for free.