Matchroom Multi Sport becomes trading limited company

Eddie Hearn and Barry Hearn, two of UK boxing’s biggest names, have joined the board of a new entity of the Matchroom brand.

In a statement released this week, Matchroom Multi Sport has joined the Matchroom family in its own right.

The information read as follows:

Matchroom Multi Sports Ltd has today become a limited company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matchroom Sport Ltd.

Multi Sport was previously a department of Matchroom Sport Ltd. But has now become its latest wholly-owned subsidiary. A separate trading limited company.

Emily Frazer will be Managing Director of the new company, with Barry Hearn, Eddie Hearn, and Matthew Porter also sitting on the board.

Multi Sport will continue to promote events across a diverse range of sports. This includes pool’s five majors; the World Pool Championship, Mosconi Cup, US Open Pool Championship, World Pool Masters, and the World Cup of Pool.

Also among Matchroom Multi Sport’s current portfolio of events across eight different sports are Fish‘O’Mania. It takes place for the 27th time this summer.

Plus, the World Championship of Ping Pong, tenpin bowling’s Weber Cup, and the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship and British Basketball All-Stars Championship.

Multi Sport also promotes two snooker events. Including the prestigious Champion of Champions, and the Championship League. This was recently the first sporting event to be staged in the UK since the COVID-19 lockdown.







MATCHROOM MULTI SPORT

Multi Sport will continue to expand on its diverse range of sporting events while exploring new creations and acquisitions.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Barry Hearn said: “The formation of Matchroom Multi Sport Ltd represents the latest development in the global expansion of Matchroom Sport across a broad range of interests.

“Matchroom Sport’s controlling ownership in Boxing, Professional Darts Corporation, World Snooker, and the PGA EuroPro Tour is further strengthened by Matchroom Multi Sport. It controls so many global events across a wide range of sports.

“This marks an integral part of the long-term planning for the Matchroom Sport group. It is to ensure diversity across a range of sports in our continued pursuit of excellence.”

Key personnel within Multi-Sport Ltd will be Nick Teale (Head of Media & Marketing). Plus Abigail Kalikwani (Operations Manager), Jake Asby (Social & Digital Media Manager), and Phoebe Milham (Events Assistant).