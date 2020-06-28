Tyson Fury reveals private Dillian Whyte text message as row continues

Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Tyson Fury has revealed a text message he sent to Dillian Whyte as his UK rival went through an emotional rollercoaster at the back end of 2019.

Whyte had been accused of doping and faced a four-to-eight-year ban for a second offense. Eventually, the Londoner proved his innocence and was relicensed to fight.

Back then, with all the uncertainty surrounding him, Whyte found it all hard to deal with. Fury took it upon himself to send Whyte a nice communication.

He said: “This is a text I sent Dillian Whyte back in December after his fight with (Mariusz) Wach. I was concerned about him so I reached out to him.

“And this is how people treat you when you’re nice to them!! And by the way, when he was out on a ban years ago I kept him going with bringing him into my camps sparring.

“Paying him and looking after him like an egg in a cake. This is how I’m repaid with BS tweets. There is a saying people take kindness for weakness and other men meet before mountains.”

Fury was responding to the last in a series of tweets by Whyte as the pair bickered on social media.

Whyte had stated: “Keep running Luke Tyson Fury. Unlike you, I’m a real fighting man, not a lying fake coward.

“I’ll fight you or anyone else anywhere, including Eddie’s back garden. I’m not begging for the payday but you are begging WBC to make you franchise champ so I don’t humiliate you again.”

Not surprisingly, Fury had something to say himself.

“You couldn’t drop an old faded Wach, never mind me. I had you many times you’re a s— bag no good dosser who is basically begging for a payday!

“Get down on your knees and tell me you love me b—-!”







TYSON FURY vs DILLIAN WHYTE

The WBC heavyweight champion concluded: “You can talk all the s— on Twitter you want but facts are facts. How many world titles you won again?”

A WBC clarification to WBN recently stated Fury must face Whyte after a trilogy with Deontay Wilder is complete. Whether that happens or not is a different story entirely.

Even Whyte’s own promoter is attempting to veer off in another direction with Fury facing Anthony Joshua twice. Complicated is not the word.