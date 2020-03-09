EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder trainer rumors addressed, potential fourth Tyson Fury fight

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder will not be thinking about a fourth fight with Tyson Fury as the American harbors firm plans of a swift revenge over the summer.

The former WBC heavyweight champion, who is rightly recognized as the biggest puncher of the modern era, has only one thing on his mind.

According to co-manager Shelly Finkel, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is concentrating on the trilogy meeting stipulated in his contract. Nothing more.

Wilder certainly has much work to do judging by how the second fight panned out. Fury dominated from start to finish last month at the MGM Grand.

The next encounter is likely to head to the same venue. Wilder, at this point in time, also has zero plans when it comes to reshuffling his corner.

“I’ve heard rumors about Deontay via social media. But I can say there’s no truth about Jay (possibly leaving the team),” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Deontay is fully focused on the third fight. Right now, there is nothing to discuss regarding any fourth fight,” he added.

The question was raised as to what would happen if Wilder did manage to get his green and gold belt back in Las Vegas. His saga with Fury would then stand at one win, one draw and one defeat.

Surely there would have to be a rubber match. Although shrewdly, Finkel knows the ball has to begin rolling on the third contest first.

Despite Fury stating his intention to win again, the whole scenario is not yet set in stone. Until a poster is released and the press conference is set, nothing can be taken for granted.

One thing certain is that the US promoter of Fury, Bob Arum is on board. Alongside his UK counterpart Frank Warren. The only man left to fully state his intentions is Fury.

‘The Gypsy King’ went on UK daytime television recently to confirm he’d be willing to score another triumph against Wilder. That’s without fully ratifying the clash was firmly in his plans.







It will be up to the promoters to make sure it goes down as WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed to WBN Fury is under no obligation with them to defend against Wilder.

“Tyson Fury is a new champion. He has one year to do any fights he wishes to contract on a voluntary basis,” Sulaiman informed WBN.

“Now, Fury apparently has a rematch agreed with Wilder, but can fight Dillian Whyte or he can fight Anthony Joshua.

“He can fight any opponent (doesn’t have to be Wilder – within the next year), as I mentioned.”

Fury vs Wilder II was a massive event. Furthermore, Fury vs Wilder III is set to be even bigger.