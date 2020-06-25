Oscar De La Hoya to return at 154 lbs if Mike Tyson ‘can go a few rounds’

WBC

Golden Boy Promotions Chairman Oscar De La Hoya intends to make a sensational comeback to boxing based on how Mike Tyson does in his return.

The former ten-time world champion revealed his decision to Cynthia Conte during a recent interview. De La Hoya says it’s a possibility he will compete at 154 pounds.

“I want to see what Tyson does first,” De La Hoya told Conte. “I’ve been working out. I have been training, I have been staying in shape.

“Obviously, I’m not in fighting shape, yet, to go 12 rounds. But I’m sure I can get there. We’ll see.”

On Tyson, he added: “I want to see Tyson perform, see how his reflexes are. See if he can go past three, four rounds. Then I’ll make my decision.”

De La Hoya last fought in 2008 when losing to Manny Pacquiao. Twelve years can be a lifetime in boxing terms.

If Tyson does well – and it looks as though he will – solely based on his fitness, it could start a worrying trend.

It’s not the fact these ex-pros are not fit into their forties and fifties, the plain and cold truth is those punches to the head will have much more effect.

Getting punch when younger, your body, and head recovers far quicker than middle age. It may only take one bad night to end the hopes of several retired fighters.







OSCAR DE LA HOYA – MASTERS

Many have already thrown their hats into the ring on the back of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield both stated their intentions.

They followed Nigel Benn of the UK. ‘The Dark Destroyer’ was the first to announce a comeback after more than two decades of inactivity.

Tyson has been out since 2005 and De La Hoya is only three years off that 15-year mark. Taking blows is certainly no joke.

It’s expected that many more will want to dust off their gloves, with even the mention of a masters league for the over 45’s.

Medical supervision would need to be far more stringent, with reduced rounds and longer breaks between rounds already discussed.