Another MASSIVE MGM Grand bet waged on Top Rank boxing event

Top Rank boxing events being staged at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas continue to bring in the big punters as yet another huge bet was placed on tonight’s fight.

BetMGM has confirmed an almost $200,000 stake has been laid out on undefeated Puerto Rican Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz.

The 24-year-old, who is undefeated in 14 bouts with ten KO’s, takes on Luis Porozo – a 15-2 Ecuadorian contender.

Porozo, 29, is largely unfancied despite having eight stoppages on his record. Top Rank host the show inside ‘The Bubble’.

Outlining the slip, BetMGM stated the initial placement was a double with Sonny Conto. It stood to win over $25,000.

They said: “The major wagers continue. One bettor just put up a $192,001.30 parlay for tomorrow’s fights on Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz (-1300) and Sonny Conto (-2000).

“Parlay (double) would win $25,107.85.”

The major wagers continue 👀 One bettor just put up a $192,001.30 parlay for tomorrow's fights on Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz (-1300) and Sonny Conto (-2000) 🥊 Parlay would win $25,107.85 💰 pic.twitter.com/V9hMYpKeVi — BetMGM (@BetMGM) June 24, 2020

It was soon revealed by Top Rank representative Carl Moretti that the Conto fight was off.

“Well if Conto wins it’ll be a miracle – FYI: not fighting,” said Moretti.

The bet was then dropped to winnings over just under $15,000.

Darren Rovell stated: “With Conto fight off, this bet now becomes $192,001.30 on Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz to win tomorrow. But net payout would now be $14,763.33!”

The trend carries on from Rovell also giving details of a winning bet from a Top Rank headliner last week.

“MGM Grand has taken a $187,847.35 bet for Gabriel Flores Jr. (17-0) to win against Josec Ruiz. If he wins, the bettor will win $4,173.95,” said Rovell at the time.

The victory from Flores, who won a unanimous decision, was secured. It has since been rubberstamped that the two best for this and last week were not linked.







FLORES WIN on TOP RANK