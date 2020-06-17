British Boxing Board of Control release sparring protocol for UK gyms

The British Boxing Board of Control has released their recommendations for the safe return to sparring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firstly, UK gyms have been forced to remain shut as coronavirus wreaked havoc on the British population. Almost 30,000 deaths have been recorded in England alone.

Now, as the lockdown relaxes, boxers are allowed to get back to action in preparation for bouts.

The British Boxing Board of Control has the following advice for Licence Holders who have returned to training and are considering sparring.

All Licence Holders should continue to follow Government advice relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Licence Holders should adhere to Government rules on social distancing when traveling to and from the training venue.

Ideally, training should take place outdoors. If this is not possible and training is taking place indoors please ensure there is good ventilation.

The BBBofC advises that high standards of personal hygiene are maintained throughout the gym.

The BBBofC advises that COVID-19 testing is undertaken prior to planned sparring sessions.





TWO METERS

While sparring is taking place the BBBofC recommends that all other individuals in the gym keep a minimum of two meters back from the ring apron.

Individual boxing equipment should not be shared and general gym equipment sharing should be minimized or avoided wherever possible. Please clean all equipment after individual use. Keep your water bottle and towel clean and don’t share it with others.

During pad work, we advise that the trainer uses appropriate personal protective equipment (fluid resistant face mask, full face visor, and latex-free disposable gloves.

Should a known, suspected or contact case of COVID-19 be identified in the gym the individual/s in question should self-isolate and follow Public Health guidelines.

“The BBBofC will continue to issue regular updates in line with the Government guidance and the Board Medical Officers’ advice. Furthermore, please stay safe,” they said.

