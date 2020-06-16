Manny Pacquiao beats Floyd Mayweather by far in 21st Century Sports list

Manny Pacquiao has been placed fourteen positions higher than Floyd Mayweather in a new list to find the Greatest Sportsmen of the 21st Century.

Respected Spanish media outlet ‘Marca’ rated their Top 100 Sportsmen of the last twenty years, with Manny Pacquiao coming well ahead of his arch-rival.

Pacquiao won the Fighter of the Decade for 2000 to 2010 after achieving eight-weight world titles. Mayweather, for his part, took the honor for 2010 to 2020.

Amassing earnings of almost one billion dollars, Mayweather swept the board over the past decade and retired with an astonishing record of 50-0.

It seems that Pacquiao’s benchmark acquired the previous decade was enough to see Marca rank him at 16 to Mayweather’s 30th place.

Swimmer Michael Phelps took the top spot, with Usain Bolt in second. Tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were third and fourth respectively.

Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, and Lewis Hamilton occupied the next four spots. Motorcycle champion Valentino Rossi and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made up the Top Ten.

MARCA TOP 100 SPORTSMEN of the 21st CENTURY

1 – 10

1 – Michael PHELPS (Swimming)

2 – Usain BOLT (Athletics)

3 – Roger FEDERER (Tennis)

4 – Rafael NADAL (Tennis)

5 – Kobe BRYANT (Basketball)

6 – Tiger WOODS (Golf)

7 – Lionel MESSI (Soccer)

8 – Lewis HAMILTON (Formula 1)

9 – Valentino ROSSI (Motorcycling)

10 – Cristiano RONALDO (Soccer)

11 – 30

11 – Novak DJOKOVIC

12 – Marc MÁRQUEZ

13 – Michael SCHUMACHER

14 – Eliud KIPCHOGE

15 – Lebron JAMES

16 – Manny PACQUIAO

17 – Chris FROOME

18 – Tom BRADY

19 – RONALDO (Brasil)

20 – Kilian JORNET

21 – Marcel HIRSCHER

22 – RONALDINHO

23 – Kohei UCHIMURA

24 – Nikola KARABATIC

25 – Zinedine ZIDANE

26 – Teddy RINER

27 – Kenenisa BEKELE

28 – Tim DUNCAN

29 – Alberto ACCOUNTANT

30 – Floyd MAYWEATHER

77 – Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

98 – Wladimir KLITSCHKO

MANNY PACQUIAO over FLOYD MAYWEATHER

The debate will forever rage on regarding who was the better of the two boxers. Many will point to Mayweather’s 2015 win over the ‘Pacman’.

Others would argue that Pacquiao achieved the much more impossible feat, having won world titles between 112 and 154 pounds over eight divisions.

Only two further boxers are rated by Marca in the Top 100. Gennadiy Golovkin at 77 and Wladimir Klitschko at 98.

UFC double title holder Conor McGregor, who fought one boxing match against Mayweather, is at 49.







In regards to the rest, obviously those sportsmen with ties to Spain are given a healthy boost.

The likes of Brazilian footballers Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, who both featured for soccer giants Barcelona, are high on the list.

Whilst Zinedine Zidane, another soccer player at a prominent team in Real Madrid, is also in the Top 30.

NFL hero Tom Brady, regarded by many as the most recognizable Quarterback in the game, comes in at 18 on the list.

For the full Top 100 countdown go to especiales.marca.com.