Matchroom’s big-time ends when ‘cash cow’ AJ loses to me – Tyson Fury

Frank Warren has responded to WBC heavyweight champion and lineal ruler Tyson Fury giving a sensational Lockdown Lowdown interview.

‘The Gypsy King’ declared he’d beat “cash cow” Anthony Joshua and called WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte a “stocky plodder”.

Fury also suggested, in comments picked up by the national press, that by beating AJ he would be landing a potentially fatal blow to Joshua’s promoters.

He said: “The fact is, if you take Anthony Joshua out of Matchroom, then they don’t really have a great deal of anything.

“I know they have some other fighters but the cash cow for them, on the pay-per-views, is Joshua. If you take him away there is not much left.

“They have some champions, good guys, prospects but not PPV stars.

“If he gets beat – which they know he will – then it almost puts an end to their big-time promoting.”

Whilst Fury’s promoter Warren was coy on the effect a huge Tyson victory over AJ would have on his business rivals, he was keen to point out Queensberry had no concerns about their own future.

“At Queensberry, we couldn’t be happier with our hand,” Warren said, “We’ve got the number one Heavyweight in World Boxing, Tyson Fury.

“We’ve got the next big superstar in Daniel Dubois.”

Warren has long hailed ‘Dynamite’ as the future of the Heavyweight division. He recently caused a stir when he insisted he’d happily match the youngster with Deontay Wilder right away and still be confident of a KO victory for Dubois.

“We’ve got this 22-year-old kid in Daniel Dubois. He’s top ten with the organizing bodies.

“He’s the hottest prospect in boxing. Daniel is knocking on the door of the big boys already.

“I’ve said it before, he’ll have a world title shot within a year or two.”







TYSON FURY vs WHYTE

Stablemate Fury clearly shares Warren’s assessment of Dubois and the threat he poses to the “big boys”. He told LL that domestic rival Dillian Whyte should be less concerned about his mandatory WBC title shot and instead focused on the growing threat of ‘Dynamite’.

He said: “When the time comes, I’ll put him (Whyte) in his place. Until then I think he’ll have plenty more to worry about with the likes of Dubois, Joe Joyce, and Povetkin – who he’s fighting next.”

