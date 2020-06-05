Dillian Whyte says depression hit as weight ballooned during doping fight

Phil Jay

Dillian Whyte has revealed he fought depression and mental anguish as the British heavyweight fought to clear his name of a doping charge in late 2019.

The WBC interim champion was accused of a serious charge by the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) after a positive test in the wake of his victory over Oscar Rivas.

World Boxing News was one of only two outlets given access to the story before it broke. Told first, WBN chose not to run the accusations.

Instead, the revelation came from another source and sent Whyte spiraled into a few months of hell as he battled the claims.

Months later, and after UKAD issued a statement allowing the 32-year-old to continue his career, Whyte got back in the ring as soon as he could.

Within weeks, the WBC mandatory challenger was in action on the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. II undercard in Saudi Arabia.

Looking back on the whole ordeal, Whyte is back in shape after piling on weight and training hard for his next move in the sunshine.

“I had a bit of an unfortunate situation last year so I was a bit depressed and down mentally,” he explained on a yet-to-be-broadcast edition of the ‘The AK and Barak Show’.

“I wasn’t in no state to be fighting mentally and physically (back then). There was crazy stuff going on that everyone knew about.

“It was a big mistake in the end and I got my name cleared.”

He continued: “I wasn’t even training. I took the fight (Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach – AJ bill) on three weeks’ notice. So I just went in there.

“I knew I was fighting Maris Wach and I knew he was in shape. He had the fight a month before me or whatever but I was like, ‘I don’t need to be 100 percent to beat these guys’.

“I have just got to dip my head in because I am a fighter by nature. That’s the first thing, I want to fight. I bring maximum violence, regardless.”







DILLIAN WHYTE CAMP

Asked about his current situation ahead of a fight with Alexander Povetkin rumored for August 15th at promoter Eddie Hearn’s backyard barbeque, Whyte replied: “I am out in Portugal at the minute.

“I’m not even at home. When I heard things were about to get crazy I went to little private hideout in Portugal. I was able to still train and maintain myself to get in shape.

“In my last fight, I was like forty pounds overweight. So I had to go somewhere I could still be active. I know I have a private base out there so I came here. I have been in training since then.

“I’ve been in touch with my family and kids at home. I’m keeping up to date with everything. It’s crazy at home and it’s crazy in America,” he concluded.

