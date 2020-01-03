Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. 2 BREAKS UK Pay-Per-View record

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

World Boxing News can reveal Anthony Joshua’s redemption win over Andy Ruiz Jr. is now the most lucrative Pay-Per-View in UK history.

Projections from the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) place Joshua vs Ruiz 2 just EIGHT THOUSAND buys ahead of the previous record.

As it turns out, Joshua already held that title for his 2017 effort opposite Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua and Klitschko enjoyed an enthralling encounter at Wembley Stadium.

The bout was recently named by some as the Fight of the Decade for 2010-19.

Fast forward two and a half years and Joshua has extended his grip on the British market by overtaking the mark. This is despite the Ruiz event taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Paid a fortune to travel to the Middle East, Joshua claimed back his heavyweight world championships by out-boxing Ruiz over twelve rounds.

Sky Sports Box Office televised Joshua vs Ruiz Jr. 2 at a higher price of £24.95.

It wasn’t the exciting clash fans were used to with AJ. Although the 30 year-old showed maturity in order to overcome a shocking loss.

Ruiz dropped Joshua four times in New York City on June 1st, demolishing Joshua’s reputation in America after just one bout.

Going back to basics, Joshua regained the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA straps.

Now Joshua has regained his position and seemingly given an ailing UK PPV platform a brief reprieve, it’s hoped a battle with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury will follow.







TOP 1o UK Pay-Per-Views (All time)

1/ 7 December 2019 – Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua II

(Sky Box Office) 1.54m

2/ 29 April 2017 – Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

(Sky Box Office) 1.53m

3/ 31 March 2018 – Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker

(Sky Box Office) 1.45m

4/ 2 July 2011 – Wladimir Klitschko vs David Haye

(Sky Box Office) 1.17m

5/ 8 December 2007 – Floyd Mayweather vs Ricky Hatton

(Sky Box Office) 1.15m

6/ 22 September 2018 – Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin

(Sky Box Office) 1.11m

7/ 26 August 2017 – Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

(Sky Box Office) 1.007m

8/ 2 May 2015 – Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao

(Sky Box Office) 1m

9/ May 2009 – Manny Pacquiao vs Ricky Hatton

(Sky Box Office) 900k

10/ March 2017 – David Haye vs Tony Bellew

(Sky Box Office) 890k