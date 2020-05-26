‘Hell Yeah!’ – Tyson Fury responds to Mike Tyson exhibition fight offer

WBN Staff

📸 Mikey Williams

Current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says an offer is on the table to fight the legendary Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight for charity.

Firstly, ‘The Gypsy King’ made the announcement on Tuesday in a stunning turn of events that came from nowhere.

As fans clamored for a clash between Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder after derogatory comments resurfaced from the latter, Fury stepped in from the blindside.

Fury defeated Wilder back in February and has a lot to think about in an offer to share the ring with the man he’s named after.

Born in 1988 when ‘Iron’ Mike was at the peak of his powers, Fury’s dad John, a huge fight fan, called his son Tyson.

As it happened, Tyson followed in his namesake’s footsteps as the heavyweight champion of the world.

Now, there’s a serious consideration for Tyson vs Tyson to raise a massive amount for charity.

“I got a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson. Yeah, I had a phone call asking ‘would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’

“I was like ‘hell yeah!’ – But I don’t think anything has materialized out of it, to be honest.

“But I think he’s definitely serious about doing some fights, or whatever.”

"I got a phone call asking if I wanted to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition!" 😳 Tyson against Tyson for charity? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qDAIEkVxlB — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 26, 2020

Asked about the potential to fight Evander Holyfield, Fury added: “He’s fought Holyfield twice.

“They’re both old now, 50 (odd). I think they are a bit long in the tooth, but who am I to say anything on what anybody is capable of?

“After everybody’s unbelievable stories, I wouldn’t try to kill anybody’s dreams of doing it. If they are both fit to fight and medically fit, let them do what they have got to do.

“It’s their life, not mine.”





TYSON FURY vs MIKE TYSON

At 53, Mike Tyson has been rumored to be facing Holyfield, Tito Ortiz, and others, but has said he wants a name that blows people’s minds.

Who will be in the opposite corner? Officially, it remains to be seen. But after witnessing Fury’s reaction – it certainly may be worth a follow-up?

Tyson vs Tyson in a glorified spar would have fans clamoring to sign up for the Pay-Per-View during the lockdown.