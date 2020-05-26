Briggs warns Klitschko: Stick with Holyfield, don’t let me catch you alone!

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Shannon Briggs has threatened to reignite his lengthy feud with Wladimir Klitschko should the former world heavyweight champion catch him off guard.

‘The Cannon’ is famous for his past exploits in chasing Klitschko around when the Ukrainian was at the top of the division.

Klitschko reigned for a decade and Briggs fought tooth and nail, unsuccessfully, to get himself a shot at ‘Dr. Steelhammer’.

Food-throwing, showing up at the gym and stealing shoes, to pursuing Klitschko in a boat, Briggs has done it all.

Most famously was certainly the latter, in which Wladimir Klitschko ended up getting very wet indeed. The clip below has been viewed over 2.5 million times on YouTube.

Now, a few years on, Klitschko is back in Miami training alongside Evander Holyfield and Antonio Tarver.

The veteran is helping Holyfield prepare for a possible trilogy fight with Mike Tyson.

Holyfield has drafted in Klitschko and Tarver to help himself get in shape at the age of 57. ‘The Real Deal’ has looked jacked in recent social media posts.

But it’s the inclusion of Klitschko which has intrigued Briggs. So much that the ex-WBO ruler, who once fought his brother Vitali, fired a warning to his rival.

Briggs told Klitschko to make sure he’s never alone.

“Y’all better as a team. If I catch you (Klitschko) alone it’s a wrap! #LETSGOCHAMP #chaaammmppp #chillchampchill,” joked Briggs.

BRIGGS vs VITALI

The fight opposite Vitali, Wladimir’s older sibling ended badly for Briggs.

Taking place in 2010, Briggs was soundly beaten and hospitalized by Vitali in a one-sided and brutal beating.







Since then, Briggs has targeted Wladimir in a bid for some sort of revenge against the clan.

After the loss, 48-year-old Briggs went on a knockout rampage, stoppage eight of nine opponents within two rounds. Seven in the first session to break a new world record.

Despite the form, Briggs could never entice Klitschko into the ring. But with the recent spate of comebacks, who knows whether Wlad could now change his mind.