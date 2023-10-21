No Go Champ! – Sad sight as Shannon Briggs blows for comeback

Shannon Briggis plans to return for an exhibition in January but has a long way to go to get back in shape to fight.

The 51-year-old former heavyweight champion has aimed to fight Rampage Jackson for the last couple of years. Finally, the pair have a solid date to work with.

However, “The Cannon” needs to get ready every day of those three months. Briggs was sweating and blowing on the heavy bag as he prepared to return to the ring.

It’s a sad situation when old fighters like Briggs need to accept exhibition offers, especially when they haven’t been in the best shape.

Former two-time Heavyweight champion of the world Shannon "The Cannon" Briggs workouts in his Heavy Hitters gloves. Briggs gives commentary during the video on what he has in store for former UFC world champion Quentin "Rampage" Jackson for their January boxing exhibition. pic.twitter.com/Pmf52pVOh1 — HEAVY HITTERS BOXING (@heavyhitters920) October 19, 2023

Briggs was once a chiseled specimen. Those abs are visible at certain angles or when he tenses. But the fact of the matter is he remains a shadow of what he once was and looks his fifty-plus years now.

Shannon Briggs comeback

There was a time when Briggs chased fights with David Haye and Wladimir Klitschko when suspended for a failed drug test in 2017. A promised fight with Haye during the Briton’s comeback could not come to fruition.

“At the time, the WBA stated: “The World Boxing Association Championships Committee suspended the American boxer Shannon Briggs for six months after recording a positive dope test on May 14.

“Briggs and his team were notified since the test results were known. They were given the opportunity to open the B sample, as indicated in the body’s regulations.

“However, they did not take this option. According to the regulations, he must comply with the respective sanction that expires on November 13, 2017.

“The rules of the WBA are public and are supposed to be known by the boxers and their respective teams.”

Briggs had already been out of the ring for a year and was 45. The ban signaled the end of his chance of a top-tier finale.

But it was Klitschko where Briggs had his fun. Briggs relentlessly trolled Klitschko in the flesh, which is not how it happens on social media today.

The New Yorker would show up wherever Klitschko was training, relaxing, or even eating, capturing all his antics on YouTube. And like the crossover generation, these retired fighters are getting an outlet.

Putting old heavyweights on a bill alongside many influencers will amazingly sell tickets in the modern world.

Let’s hope nobody ever gets seriously injured.

