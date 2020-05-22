A ripped Mike Tyson, solid Evander Holyfield, Antonio Tarver and Klitschko

WBN Staff

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson certainly looks the part at the former undisputed heavyweight champion prepares to fight for the first time in fifteen years.

The 53-year-old, who holds the record for being the youngest top division ruler of all time, has been training like a demon to get himself in shape.

For years following his retirement in 2005, Mike Tyson was bloated and overweight – even trying his hand at acting in movies like ‘The Hangover’.

Fast forward a decade and ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has reinvented himself as a podcast host and cannabis connoisseur. Tyson now wants to make an astonishing comeback.

A recent advert made for Asian markets shows a shirtless Tyson in amazing physical condition as the New York plots an exhibition return.

Speaking to TMZ, Tyson is hopeful a third fight with old foe Evander Holyfield can make it over the line. Both are in great shape for their age.

“I don’t know if me and Evander are gonna get in the ring. That’d be awesome for charity. Can you imagine me and him going into the ring together? ‘Arch-enemies’ doing it for humanity and people less fortunate,” said Tyson.

For his part, Holyfield is utilizing the talents of ex-world champions Antonio Tarver and Wladimir Klitschko for his attempts at hitting fighting shape.

At 57, it may be a tougher task for ‘The Real Deal’. Although the two-weight legend did retire much later than Tyson.

Rumors continue to grow that the third bout is on. It could be simply a matter of time before the official announcement is made.

MIKE TYSON – THE COMEBACK

Former Holyfield opponent George Foreman is one of those who doesn’t see the negative in Tyson fighting again.

“Mike Tyson was taught by a great trainer. I’m happy to see he still retains such great skills. He looked very young and healthy. It makes me proud,” said ‘Big’ George.







World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has already agreed to ranked Tyson, possibly Holyfield too. That’s if the pair are serious about giving the fans another rumble.

The potential for some sort of WBC Veterans belt to be on the line for Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield also remains in the balance.

Maybe Tarver and Klitschko could be involved too…Who knows?