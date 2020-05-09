EXCLUSIVE: China considered for Tyson Fury heavyweight super-fights

Phil Jay

Tyson Fury could fight Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua in China if an acceptable offer comes from Macao Boxing General Association.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is exploring the region as a potential stage for Fury facing Wilder or Joshua due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Arum has worked in Macao previously when taking boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao to the region in 2013 and 2014.

Pacquiao defeated Chris Algieri and Brandon Rios is events that were subsequently labeled great successes.

At present, Macao has only reported 45 cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths. This is despite the virus originating in Wuhan, China.

Safety measures would have to be put in place, although Arum is confident Macao would be a solid venue to consider staging Fury vs Wilder or Joshua.

“Everyone has agreed that due to the vast experience of Top Rank in Macao, where we did some major, major events a couple of years ago, that we would also explore the (Tyson Fury) situation in Macao,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“They are looking for big events now that they have opened up in Macau. They hope to create great interest to get fans from all over the world to attend.”

As Arum puts the feelers out in China, Fury’s management is looking into Middle Eastern options.

Proceeding with caution, Arum added: “In the Middle East, what if these (Tyson Fury) offers are not what we hoped they’d be?

TYSON FURY SITUATION

Fury vs Wilder III is the main focus for Arum at the moment due to a contract being in place. But there’s still a whole lot of uncertainty surrounding any event.

“Without the massive gate that we did for the last fight (on February 22nd), the seventeen million US dollars, I don’t know how you do that (make the fight now).

“To talk about a Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight, it’s very, very premature until we see how this situation. Not just involving boxing but the whole situation works itself out. We don’t really know,” concluded Arum.

