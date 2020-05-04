Jarrell Miller calls doping decision for Anthony Joshua ‘lazy’, deflects blame

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Jarrell Miller has seemingly deflected the blame for his failed drug tests on ‘people around him’ after labeling his decision to dope as ‘lazy.’

‘Big Baby’ was found to have several substances in his sample when training to fight Anthony Joshua last year. Subsequently losing out on a multi-million-dollar payday.

Due to Miller not having a license at the time, the heavyweight was never officially suspended. But hasn’t fought since then due to a number of reasons.

Discussing how he ended up in the situation he was in and eventually replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr., Miller was unwilling to talk full responsibility.

“Hard-work is number one. There are no shortcuts. But sometimes you are going to get lazy and you don’t do your homework. That’s when it’s going to cost you. Like it did for me,” Miller told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

Continuing on how he may have been influenced, Miller stated: “You’ve got to ask tons of questions. Be careful who you surround yourself with and who you deal with.

“Be 100 percent genuine. Also, be honest with yourself and your mistakes to get better and to be better.

“You need to know when to move from certain situations to the next. Always putting yourself in a positive frame of mind. Because negativity only draws negativity.

“And the more you are around negative people and negative energy the more you’re going to be brought down.

“But that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes. It was a learning experience and it taught me a lot about myself, the people that I have around me,” he added.

Miller has since been signed to Top Rank under promoter Bob Arum and is being touted as a future opponent for Tyson Fury.

The American may only be a win or two away from facing ‘The Gypsy King’ as Arum compiles an extended top division roster as interest spikes.

Oscar Rivas and Kubrat Pulev could also be in Miller’s future as a return is eyed by the end of the year.







JARRELL MILLER RECORD:

FIGHTS: 24

WINS: 23

LOSSES: 0

DRAWS: 1

KO’s: 20