Top Rank President cautions Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder job not done yet

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been warned the job of defeating Deontay Wilder is not done yet despite a crushing victory in their second meeting.

‘The Gypsy King’ blasted out Wilder in seven rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22nd, shocking plenty in the arena with the one-sided nature of the triumph.

Many expected a close encounter like the epic first fight taking place in December 2018.

Fury took Wilder’s green and gold belt in humiliating fashion, dropping Wilder more than once before finishing the job emphatically.

Now, the pair will go at it again due to a clause in the contract for a trilogy. Fury gets the lion’s share of the Pay-Per-View purse this time around.

If the Briton believes a similar outcome is on the cards and that he now has Wilder’s number, Top Rank President Todd Dubeof thinks otherwise.

DuBoef said despite the manner of victory in the Wilder vs Fury II showdown, which set a Nevada gate record for a top division battle, there will be no trouble drumming up interest in a third installment given the knockout power of ‘The Bronze Bomber’

“Most people picked Wilder going into this fight,” DuBoef told Reuters. “Tyson shocked everybody in this one by executing a game plan.

“The one game plan he can’t execute is defense against a guy that has dynamite in his hand.

“As long as a guy can crack the way Wilder does, he’s always in the fight.

“Just because you got him on one night doesn’t mean you can get him every night,” he cautioned.







WOUNDED

Bookmakers have Fury down as a big favorite to inflict a second loss on Wilder. Although the American will be hurting from the defeat.

Wilder will have to go back to the drawing board and now knows any build-up mistakes cannot be repeated again.

As they say, a wounded man is a dangerous man and Wilder always has that equalizer to call on. Fury has to be good for every minute of every round, whilst it only takes Wilder one second to get the big KO.

After PPV sales shy of their target the first time around, Duboef and father-in-law Bob Arum will be keen to make sure the build-up is even bigger for the trilogy.

We can’t wait. Roll on Part III.