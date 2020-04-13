Referee talks stoppage decision for Diego Corrales vs Jose Luis Castillo I

World Boxing News

📸 Showtime

During the COVID-19 quarantine, more and more interviews are being conducted via video link. One of those was the referee who took charge of the first bout from the unforgettable two-fight series between Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo.

Speaking on MORNING KOMBAT with Brian Campbell, Weeks recalled the action from what was later named Fight of the Decade.

Taking place fifteen years ago this May 7, nobody had a closer view of the non-stop action than Weeks.

“Never did I dream the fight would elevate to the level that it did,” said the experienced official.

The veteran combat sports analyst and one half of SHOWTIME Sports’ digital talk show MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL asked about Weeks’ role in 2005’s consensus Fight of the Year, docking Corrales a point for spitting his mouthpiece.

Also, his split-second decision to step in and stop the fight in the 10th round.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch the interview above.

On Corrales vs. Castillo I, Weeks added: “Fifteen years later, I still think about this fight every day.

“What an honor to be a part of history. The two fighters put in all the work, and I just did what I was trained to do.

“It really hit me when I went home and I’m getting all these phone calls for interviews, or people congratulating me on a great job.

“It was like, ‘What happened?’ When I had the chance to really sit down and look at it and see it, it was like, ‘Wow! What a fight.’”







CORRALES

Corrales and Castillo met again just five months later with the latter rounding up the series at 1-1. Castillo scored an unpredicted four-round stoppage at the Thomas & Mack Center.

A rubber match was never agreed as Corrales took a year out and then struggled to even make 140 pounds.

In his last outing, Corrales scaled 149 pounds when facing Joshua Clottey. He fought just three times in two years following the first contest with Castillo.

Tragically, Corrales died one month after the Clottey defeat and exactly two years to the day he stopped Castillo in his most famous triumph.