Barry Hearn, 71, hospitalized, operated on after heart attack

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Matchroom head honcho Barry Hearn has been taken to hospital and undergone surgery after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

The 71-year-old Chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation was taken to Brookfield and Basildon hospital during the coronavirus crisis after becoming unwell.

Hearn’s son Eddie, who is currently in control of Matchroom Boxing, broke the news on Wednesday – three days after the event.

He said: “As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon. My dad Barry Hearn was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday.

“He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits! Thank you,” added Hearn.

As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon. My dad @BarryHearn was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday.He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits!Thank you 🙏🏽 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) April 8, 2020

The news is certainly worrying due to the current pressures on the National Health Service. Luckily, Hearn is okay and can return home safely due to care from the NHS.

COVID-19 is present in every UK medical centre, meaning the risk of catching the virus is elevated for anyone suffering from any other illness.

Hearn being active definitely would have worked in his favor, though. The Essex businessman has several irons in the fire due to his sporting company.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.





BARRY HEARN NEWS

Barry Hearn responds to claims Anthony Joshua is ‘protected in the UK’ Firstly, in the final part of Barry Hearn’s recent interview on The Brian Moore Show, the Matchroom Sport boss discussed pitching Anthony Joshua in with his main rivals due to his titles. Secondly, Hearn, along with son Eddie – the head of Matchroom Boxing, has received criticism in some quarters for what is perceived as protection of their main asset. POLL: […]

Barry Hearn ranks Anthony Joshua #1, top four options in terms of danger Barry Hearn spoke about the capability of Anthony Joshua to become a heavyweight great in a recent appearance on The Brian Moore Show. Furthermore, the Matchroom supremo believes Joshua is the best top division fighter around. Hearn also backed Joshua to prove it before he retires. Currently, Joshua is undefeated on 22-0 with 21 knockouts, having […]