Barry and Eddie Hearn now have coronavirus, other family members clear

Lawrence Lustig

Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn and now his father Barry have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days.

Hearn Sr., who is head of the Professional Darts Corporation – and Hearn, a director of Matchroom Sport and head of Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the news.

Despite fears for Barry due to his age, the 72-year-old is reported as asymptomatic and is now following protocol.

“Matchroom Chairman Barry Hearn has tested positive for Covid-19. He has begun a period of self-isolation in accordance with UK government guidelines,” said a statement from the PDC.

“Barry feels well. He is not displaying any symptoms. Additional staff & family members have also been tested. All found negative.”

As for Eddie, the 41-year-old revealed the news from inside a Matchroom bubble for a forthcoming event.

“Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have to leave the bubble immediately,” stated Hearn on Friday.

The Josh Buatsi v Marko Calic show this weekend will now go ahead without Hearn’s presence.

It’s live on Sky Sports this Sunday.







EDDIE HEARN NEWS on WBN

Eddie Hearn tests positive for Covid-19 on the same day as Donald Trump Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 on the same days as United States President Donald Trump. Hearn, who was decidedly skeptical about social distancing measures a few weeks ago, has been forced to leave his latest promotion. Josh Buatsi’s clash this weekend will no go ahead without Hearn being there […]