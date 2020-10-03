03
Barry and Eddie Hearn now have coronavirus, other family members clear

World Boxing News 03/10/2020
Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn and now his father Barry have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days.

Hearn Sr., who is head of the Professional Darts Corporation – and Hearn, a director of Matchroom Sport and head of Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the news.

Despite fears for Barry due to his age, the 72-year-old is reported as asymptomatic and is now following protocol.

“Matchroom Chairman Barry Hearn has tested positive for Covid-19. He has begun a period of self-isolation in accordance with UK government guidelines,” said a statement from the PDC.

“Barry feels well. He is not displaying any symptoms. Additional staff & family members have also been tested. All found negative.”

As for Eddie, the 41-year-old revealed the news from inside a Matchroom bubble for a forthcoming event.

“Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have to leave the bubble immediately,” stated Hearn on Friday.

The Josh Buatsi v Marko Calic show this weekend will now go ahead without Hearn’s presence.

It’s live on Sky Sports this Sunday.


