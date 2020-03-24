Boxing Capital: Shocking pictures of a blacked-out, deserted Las Vegas

World Boxing News

📸 Just-in Photographs

Photographs have emerged of a blacked-out and deserted Las Vegas have been taken from the Boxing Capital of the World over the past week.

Captured by Just-in Photographs, who are on the ground at the famous strip, Vegas looks like an eery but still beautiful sight.

It’s a far cry from just one month ago when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder lit up Nevada in the biggest heavyweight clash for years.

Crowds flocked to the MGM Grand to see Fury and Wilder compete for the WBC heavyweight title on February 22nd at the Grand Garden Arena.

Just weeks later, and Las Vegas has been reduced to a shell of its former self. This is due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It’s hoped the world-famous and notable casinos will be able to re-open as early as May, although nothing is yet confirmed.

Canelo Alvarez, the current pound for pound king and a Las Vegas regular, had certainly hoped to fight Billy Joe Saunders there on May 2.

This is now set to be pushed back at least by a few week, maybe more.

Vegas, for now, is open only to those who are residents, with little activity from the standpoint of tourists.

Those who call Nevada their home are still allowed to visit the few shops that remain open and are free to roam around the strip if not in groups.

A total lockdown is not expected to be ordered by the President at this point in time as Donald Trump contemplates opening up some parts of states in just a fortnight’s time.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

TRUMP

“The Defense Production Act is in full force, but haven’t had to use it because no one has said NO! Millions of masks coming as back up to States,” said Trump.

“This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal. It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK!

“Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today. The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt!







“Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly.

“We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!”

Many believe Trump’s plans are the wrong thing to do at this time, with a two-month lockdown seemingly the benchmark to stopping the spread of COVID-19.