Brandun Lee earns big-name praise ahead of ShoBox appearance this Friday

RINGSIDE

Rising 140-pound knockout artist Brandun Lee has a growing reputation within the sport of boxing and can count three accomplished and decorated pros among those who believe he is destined for the very top.

Former two-division champion Timothy Bradley, Jr., lightweight champion in recess Devin Haney, and top welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis have seen Lee up close and believe he will soon be a household name among boxing fans.

The undefeated super lightweight Lee (18-0, 16 KOs), who was the subject of the latest installment of SHOWTIME Sports’ DAY IN CAMP digital video franchise, will headline his first ShoBox: The New Generation when he takes on Camilo Prieto (15-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight bout on Friday, March 13 live on SHOWTIME (10 ET/PT) from the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minn.

“DAY IN CAMP: Brandun Lee,” a 15-minute special video feature, captures Lee’s family-first mentality, emphasis on the importance of education and hunger for success inside the ring. Viewers are taken through a typical day during Lee’s training camp, which includes sparring, college coursework, cooking, a grueling nighttime workout and a FaceTime call with friend and fellow ShoBox fighter Jaron Ennis. Available for viewing HERE: https://youtu.be/Ow04RVwkpx8

“Brandun is a beast,” said Ennis, who has fought on SHOWTIME in four of his last five fights. “He’s a phenomenal fighter and he’s going to put on a show Friday night. I think he’ll be able to show boxing fans all his skills. He’s a monster. Him being a calm and relaxed fighter sets him apart. He’s really smart as well and has great ring IQ, but you can’t forget about his power because he has the ability to end fights early.”

Bradley and Haney, who are among the list of the 81 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles, have both sparred with Lee and are amazed by the bright prospect’s talent.

Bradley, who appeared on ShoBox four times between 2006-08, including a split-decision over Junior Witter to win the WBC Super Lightweight Championship, recalls sparring with a 14-year-old Lee ahead of Bradley’s fight with Juan Manuel Marquez for the WBO Welterweight Title in 2013. Bradley’s trainer, Joel Diaz, wanted to replicate Marquez’s counterpunching ability and believed Lee’s hand speed and counterpunching were credible.

“Lee and I sparred four complete rounds and, boy, was I impressed with his ring IQ, speed, timing and movement,” said Bradley. “For a young man with no pro experience, he was able to hold his own. Brandun is from my area so I follow him from afar and I really admire his game. He’s undefeated and that’s not surprising at all. I believe Lee has the goods to become a world champion and at this point he is still gaining experience and momentum towards his dream.

“There are still questions that need to be answered by Lee. How will he respond if he is ever knocked down? How will he do against someone just like himself; someone undefeated, stern and just as hungry? It’s going to be fun to watch him as he continues his journey. He has the skill to rise to the top but we all know it takes more than just skills. He’s on the right course and I back him 110 percent.”

Haney, who headlined on the prospect development series on three different occasions, went on to win a world title at the age of 20 and believes Lee has the potential to move up the ranks quite quickly as well.

“If you haven’t heard of Brandun Lee, you will very soon,” said Haney, now 21 years old. “He has the talent and power to make some real noise in the welterweight division. I sparred him before and trust me, he’s a real dog. I’m looking forward to watching on March 13 and I expect my guy to put on a hell of a performance on ShoBox: The New Generation.”

Lee has also sparred with Oxnard, Calif.’s Mikey Garcia, who has fought on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING six times, and Mauricio Herrera, who lost a close decision to then-unified champion Danny Garcia on SHOWTIME in 2014.

Friday’s four-fight ShoBox telecast includes five boxers who have yet to taste defeat with a total record of 107 wins to just four defeats and two draws. In the co-featured bout, undefeated Brian Norman Jr. (16-0, 14 KOs) puts his perfect record on the line as he takes on Flavio Rodriguez (9-1-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight matchup. Undefeated Alejandro Guerrero (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Jose Angulo (12-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight scrap while yet another unbeaten fighter Aram Avagyan (9-0-1, 4 KOs) takes on fellow undefeated Dagoberto Aguero (17-0, 11 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight fight.

Barry Tompkins will call the action from ringside with boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions in association with D&D Boxing and Rapacz Boxing, are priced at $75 Ringside, $50 Reserved, $25 General Admission, and $62.50 Table Seating (two-ticket minimum), and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or the Grand Casino Hinckley Box Office.