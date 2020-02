Daniel Dubois ramps up Joe Joyce bad blood with ‘beating up kids’ amateur jibe

RINGSIDE

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois has poured cold water on the amateur career of Joe Joyce despite the latter picking up a silver medal in 2016.

A week after his titanic battle was officially announced, Dubois has sought to dismiss his opponent’s past accomplishments and again insisted that their fight on April 11 at London’s O2 Arena will be the last of Juggernaut’s career.

In an explosive interview, ‘Dynamite’ took aim at Joyce’s amateur success and questioned the legitimacy of his early wins over the likes of Filip Hrgovic and Tony Yoka.

“Joe likes to talk about his amateur career but let’s be honest, he was a grown man beating up kids.”

Joe Joyce was a decorated amateur and many say he should have won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dubois, however, believes that the sizey age gap between Joyce and his opponents is the only reason he won so many accolades.

The 22 year old Greenwich heavyweight insists “the only reason he did so well is because of the massive age difference between him and everyone else.”

“He was a 30 year old man when he fought at the Olympics. His opponents were all in their early 20’s!”

Joyce won Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Games to go alongside his Olympic Silver and is considered one of Britain’s best ever amateurs

He’s been no slouch since turning pro either and has gone unbeaten in 10 bouts, with notable wins including Bryant Jennings and Bermane Stiverne.

Alongside Dubois, Joyce is considered one of the hottest prospects in Heavyweight boxing but ‘Dynamite’ believes Joyce lacks the focus and preparation to compete with him come April 11.

“I’ve heard he’s changed trainers again… he’s had more trainers than he’s won belts!”

Joe Joyce recently split from coach Adam Booth and has set sail for Las Vegas to train under the watchful eye of Ismael Salas, in a move that some in the boxing world questioned.

Dubois believes there is a very simple explanation for the sudden split, however.

“He’s nervous, he’s panicking and he’s regretting signing for this fight. It’s starting to dawn on him that this is the last fight of his career.”

When asked what he thought about Joyce choosing to take his training camp to the states ahead of Queensberry Promotions huge ‘Seek and Destroy’ card in April, Dubois said: “I’m glad he’s going to get some sun in Las Vegas.”

“This will be the last fight of his career, he should enjoy his final camp before he retires.”

