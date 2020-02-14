Floyd Mayweather takes the ABSOLUTE P*** out of UFC fighters’ ability

World Boxing News

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is at it again when it comes to drumming up support for a possible return to the ring.

The five-weight world champion has been linked to a comeback since posting several cryptic posts on his social media accounts.

Mulling over the possibility of a rematch with Conor McGregor, Mayweather has now stated he’s looked into a potential double-header on the SAME DAY!

In what would be seen as Mayweather taking the absolute p*** out of UFC fighters ability to box, Mayweather is willing to whup Khabib Nurmagomedov and then McGregor within 12 hours.

Speaking on a recent episode of Drink Champs on TIDAL, the soon-to-be 43-year-old was adamant negotiations had taken place.

“I even talked about fighting Khabib and Conor on the same day,’ Mayweather told Drink Champs.

“Khabib in the day and Conor at night. You pay one fee, probably $250 (£190), and you get both fights.”

TRAINING

The statements are not helping, especially those which Mayweather makes regarding not even training properly to knock McGregor out the first time.

“For Conor McGregor, I didn’t really train,” he also said on Drink Champs.

“All I did was do push-ups and sit-ups. That’s all I did. Push-ups and sit-ups, box a few times, hit the bag a few times. Because, actually, the training camp was in different places.

“I would do a training camp in Vegas for a few days. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week.

“I took it seriously. Like I said before, I wanted to have some fun in the fight. I wanted to entertain people.”

Whatever happens, it’s massively unlikely that Mayweather goes anywhere near a two-fight scenario. As things stand, Mayweather vs Khabib seems to be the most viable fight.

McGregor is eyeing up Manny Pacquiao himself. Therefore, it could be a consideration to make both bouts happen on the same card.