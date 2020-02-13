Ben Davison knows why Tyson Fury almost got KO’d, how to avoid repeat

World Boxing News

Tyson Fury’s former trainer Ben Davison knows why Deontay Wilder was able to land two flush shots in the final round of their first meeting in December 2018.

The pulverizing punch double, which found its mark with devastating effect, almost ended the fight there and then.

Amazingly, Fury was able to get up and continue. Davison now has a remedy for the onslaught despite the pair parting ways.

Revealing what happened to allow Wilder the chance to land his bombs and how Fury can counter it in the rematch, Davison spoke to BT Sport.

“There was a point here. It was something that I wasn’t going to mention, but Tyson’s aware of it. We spoke about it before the fight,” Davison told Richie Woodall.

“Fighters have habits and tendencies. That’s what you look for as a trainer. If you do something too often or for too long at the top level, you’ll be made to pay for it.

“What Wilder does is he’ll bounce on the spot, not back and forward, he’ll bounce on the spot. It’s a mental rest.

“It’s something that Tyson does (too). When Tyson touches his face and wipes his nose (that’s his mental reset). I know that Wilder’s team worked on it and when to throw.

“Something happened at the end of the eighth round when Tyson got hit on the head with a right hand. Tyson wiped his nose, touched his face, a little bit of a reset.

DISTANCE

“This is what he actually did in the 12th round. That’s why there’s a little bit of space, there was space behind for Tyson to step into and take the distance away but he didn’t do it.

“I believe it was just a second of a lapse in concentration because of that habit but it’s something to be aware of. If he does it add a step back on it, add a reset on it where he moves his feet. (Then) changes his position and then it takes that away.

“It was something that Wilder’s team were aware of and worked on,” he added.







If Fury’s new trainer Sugarhill Steward wasn’t aware before, he certainly will be upon hearing Davison’s assessment. Fans will be left wondering whether leaving Davison was a mistake, should Fury lose via knockout to Wilder on February 22.

All will be revealed at the MGM Grand, although Fury is planning a KO of his own in round two.

