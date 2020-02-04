‘270 pounds of solid Tyson Fury rock is coming for’ Deontay Wilder

Phil Jay

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plans to be 270 pounds of solid muscle when the first bell rings on February 22nd.

Fury is currently smashing the Top Rank gym in preparation for a rematch with Deontay Wilder. The contest takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas later this month.

‘The Gypsy King’ is amazingly already over three years into his training comeback. It began in late 2017 with Ben Davison.

Scaling 276 pounds for his return from a self-imposed two and a half year exile in June 2018, Fury was still boasting the excess skin from losing ten stone in under a year.

After taking out cruiserweight Sefer Seferi in what was a glorified spar, Fury dropped a further 18 pounds in two months and has largely hovered around 256 to 264 ever since.

Now, fast forward five bouts, including an initial draw with Wilder in December 2018, and the 31-year-old is far less blubbery. He’s also working alongside a new coach in SugarHill Steward.

Training for a prolonged length of time with rare breaks and packing on even more muscle, the Wilder return could see Fury in the best shape of his life.

There may be detractors to Fury’s new plan, though. Would weighing so much really be a good thing against Wilder.

One trait you have to have against the American is mobility. Anymore scaling more than 239 pounds, and apart from Fury in the first fight, has ended up well and truly knocked out.

An anomaly of his own, Fury survived purely on his fighter’s instinct. But could he do that again weighing another stone on top? – It could be seriously questioned.







Whatever the weights may be on the Friday before fight night, fans can expect an unbelievable event. Certainly the biggest heavyweight fight of the 18 years.

Despite Fury’s prediction, the general consensus is the battle only ends one of two ways. Either Fury gets KO’d and laid out completely this time, or Wilder loses almost every round and is beaten wide on the cards.

If a Luis Ortiz blueprint is put into practice, and Fury can stay out of trouble, we could even see a whitewash. An unheard of ending to such a massive and close bout.

It’s that intriguing and why everyone worth their salt will be present in the MGM or watching on TV as the action unfolds.

FURY WEIGHTS (since 2015)

Sept 2019 – 254½ pounds for Otto Wallin

June 2019 – 263½ for Tom Schwarz

Dec 2018 – 256½ for Deontay Wilder

Aug 2018 – 258 for Francesco Pianeta

June 2018 – 276 for Sefer Seferi

Nov 2015 – 247 for Wladimir Klitschko