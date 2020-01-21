EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua told not to bother with Deontay Wilder offer

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

Anthony Joshua has been warned not to bother making an attempt to break a trilogy of fights between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The unified heavyweight champion made a startling statement in a recent admission to Sky Sports in the UK.

Joshua shockingly stated he would ask Wilder to default on a contracted deal with Fury to battle a third time later this year.

Intending to offer a huge purse if Wilder wins against Fury next month, Joshua made his plans clear.

“We had (a) meeting to potentially put an offer in to solidify (fighting Wilder) before they have even had their fight. And before I have my next fight,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Everyone wants Wilder to win because (vs me) is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a great right hand. I have a great left hand. It is a great boxing match.

“We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard have a third fight lined up towards the end of the year. But we have to throw a curveball in there.

“Something that gets Wilder’s attention providing he wins so that he thinks to himself: ‘Even though I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it, and fight for the undisputed championship’.”

WBN then put this to Wilder’s co-manager, Shelly Finkel. The former Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield advisor told Joshua where to go in no uncertain terms.

“I don’t know what Anthony Joshua is talking about,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News. “We are not interested in any offer.

“Deontay’s and our focus is on Tyson Fury. At this moment, we are not focusing on anything else.”







PAY-PER-VIEW

Finkel’s words mean Wilder will see through his agreement with Fury to give the loser of their Las Vegas showdown first refusal on the next installment.

The only hope AJ has of a Wilder clash would be if Fury wins and the American decides against taking the stipulation in the contract.

If Pay-Per-View numbers get anywhere near Bob Arum’s projections for the rematch, though, it would take an enormous amount of money for that third fight not to take place.

Arum believes up to two million buys are possible for the mouth-watering MGM collision.