Four reasons Dillian Whyte vs Andy Ruiz Jr. doesn’t make any sense

Phil Jay

📸 Ed Mulholland

World Boxing Council chiefs have stated they expect Dillian Whyte to defend his WBC interim heavyweight title against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Based on media quotes by promoter Eddie Hearn, the WBC says Whyte vs Ruiz is ‘likely’ to be next.

Ruiz is fresh off losing his clutch of title belts to old foe Anthony Joshua last December in Saudi Arabia.

Getting straight back in the mix seems a strange move so soon, although the WBC have stated their feelings on the fight.

They said: “Former heavy champion Andy Ruiz knows that he needs to win and win well, after the defeat he suffered against Anthony Joshua on December 7th.

“WBC interim heavyweight champion, Dillian Whyte is Ruiz`s most likely next opponent. According to statements by Eddie Hearn, the team has already made a proposal to Andy.

“We made an offer to Andy Ruiz. It’s a great deal. It’s a great fight and a great opportunity,” Hearn said.

There are several major reasons why this may simply be a non-starter.

Firstly, Whyte is looking to return in April or May. Whilst WBN believes Ruiz will be out of action until at least the second half of the year.

Whether that is against Whyte or any other major contender remains to be seen.

Secondly, Al Haymon – who handles the affairs of Ruiz, knows his man needs to get back in the win column. Therefore, approving a dangerous fight with Whyte, staged once again under another promotional banner, would be out of the ordinary.







NEW YORK or CALI

Thirdly, bringing Ruiz back to the USA for his next outing, possibly in New York or California this July or August, would make a lot more sense than Whyte.

Yet to have a homecoming since winning the world titles (albeit losing them again), Ruiz fighting in Los Angeles would be massive for him.

Becoming Mexico’s only ever top division ruler was a big deal. Fans of Ruiz would like to see him in the flesh after his profile was raised considerably.

And finally, Ruiz is already rated highly by the WBC and in line for a shot at the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II anyway. Taking on Whyte would merely be a monetary decision.

Considering Ruiz made over $15 million for his two clashes with Joshua, a handful of cash doesn’t seem as important as staying ready for a shot at the WBC crown.

All Ruiz has to do is win his next bout, against whomever, to remain in the frame.