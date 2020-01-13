King Ali: Top 10 Boxers who sold the most Pay-Per-View in history

World Boxing News

World Boxing News charts the Top Ten all-time Pay-Per-View sellers in the sport. Boxers like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have upped the ante, although based on sales alone, the original trailblazers belonged to the 1970s.

Mayweather and Pacquiao hold the joint record for the most buys in one event, whilst their 2015 offering is also the most lucrative of all time.

If you take inflation into account, though, ‘MayPac I’ only comes in at number fifteen on the historical list of money fights.

Muhammad Ali is the king of PPV, with ‘The Greatest’ taking up ten spots in the Top twenty headliners.

During the 1960s and 70s, Ali regularly commanded massive sales worldwide to watch his bouts. The sport was it the height of its powers back then.

This continued until the 1980s and 1990s, although the scale of mass buys was curtailed due to TV rights changes.

Ali’s rivals Joe Frazier and George Foreman make up the top three dominance from that era.

Floyd Mayweather comes in a number four, with career rival Manny Pacquiao at five. Mayweather earned almost one billion dollars over the last decade thanks to inflation of value.

The likes of 90s icons Mike Tyson, Oscar De La Hoya, and Evander Holyfield are next. UFC star Conor McGregor makes the list in between due to one solitary professional bout.

Anthony Joshua, the top UK earner, makes the top ten in the final spot.

Top 10 Boxers

(All-Time PPV/Closed Circuit sales combined):

1/ Muhammad Ali – 162.944m (1963-1985)

2/ Joe Frazier 100.5m (1965–1981)

3/ George Foreman 52m (1974–1993)

4/ Floyd Mayweather Jr. 29.09m (2005–2017)

5/ Manny Pacquiao 22.214m (2005–2019)

6/ Mike Tyson 19.1m (1988–2005)

7/ Oscar De La Hoya 14.140m (1995–2008)

8/ Conor McGregor 13,675m (2008–2018 – UFC/Boxing)

9/ Evander Holyfield 12.72m (1984–2003)

10/ Anthony Joshua 10.476m (2015–2019)





