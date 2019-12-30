The door remains firmly open for Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao remain tight-lipped regarding potential plans to stage a rematch of their 2015 Pay-Per-View blockbuster in 2020.

As WBN revealed, money men in Saudi Arabia are poised to fork out multi-million dollar figures to both men for a repeat of their world-record-holding first bout.

Mayweather has already confirmed his desire to return in the New Year. Not for one, but two contests at the age of 43.

Exhibitions have been touted, including a possible MMA crossover. But the Pacquiao fight is the one that remains the most lucrative.

Last posting on the matter earlier this year, it’s clear Pacquiao remains in the thoughts of Mayweather. As does the American with Pacquiao.

Fan demand is certainly there. Whilst the likes of Showtime and FOX PPV stay on standby to give ‘MayPac 2’ the platform to feature on PPV once again.

The first bout sold 4.6m. A figure which is still at the very top of the sport despite almost five years passing by.

Taking home career-high purses, Mayweather and Pacquiao didn’t manage to give the closure most supporters wanted. Given the fact they waited half a decade for the clash to get over the line.

A shoulder injury suffered by Pacquiao put a dampener on proceedings. This ailment was made even sourer by a later dip in form for the Filipino.

Since then, Pacquiao has made a triumphant return to the top of the sport. Wins over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman place Pacquiao as one of the top stars at 147 pounds.

Many believe this resurgence will be a major reason Mayweather decides against facing Pacquiao again. Risking his 50-0 legacy doesn’t seem a viable option approaching his mid-40’s.







GUARANTEE

But then there are some who see the dollars involved as just too tempting for the Las Vegas-based five-weight world champion.

The checks are there for both whenever they can agree, with a guarantee of $100 million for Mayweather set in stone for an event on the world-famous strip.

An even bigger pile of cash could be presented by Mayweather accepting Saudi advances, with Briton Anthony Joshua recently managing to pocket big bucks for his heavyweight redemption.

At the end of the day, Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 sells. It’s just how Mayweather wants it to play out.

It could only be a matter of weeks before all becomes clear.