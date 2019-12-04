Anthony Joshua plans to block Deontay Wilder from undisputed unification

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua plans to defeat Andy Ruiz Jr. this weekend and block out rival Deontay Wilder from a lucrative undisputed unification.

The Briton outlined his mindset during final preparations for a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. this Saturday night in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

After turning down $100m to fight Wilder on Showtime and subsequently negating on a UK deal in 2018, Joshua has no intention of pursuing Wilder if he wins back his old belts.

Instead, Joshua wants to set up a trilogy battle with Ruiz Jr. to keep Wilder out of the five-belt picture.

Wilder currently holds the WBC version and has made ten successful defenses of the green and gold strap. The latest coming on November 23 in Las Vegas against Luis Ortiz.

As the media attended his open workout this week, Joshua confirmed Ruiz will be approached for the third fight in 2020.

“Yes (I want a trilogy) because I think we make for good fights. I think there will definitely be a knockout, and people want to see bloodshed and a knockout. I think we will see each other a third time,” stated Joshua.

PREPARED

Discussing his preparations for this weekend’s huge battle, Joshua added: “It’s been about being confident, about knowing my capabilities. I’ve had a great training camp, I am well prepared. I’m ready to showcase my skills.

“I’m forever changing, that’s what training camp is about, evolution, like night and day. I shed the skin from last time, re-built myself, and all I’m doing is going to win, that’s what I’m focused on.”







On adopting speed this time around and securing revenge, the 30 year-old concluded: “I’m quick anyway. I’m not looking for anything except the win, that’s the objective.

“It’s about speed, it’s not about nothing else, the objective is just to win, win, win.

“If God calls it that’s what’s going to happen. I feel it in my heart, and believe in myself, so yeah I’ll be victorious.

“Shout out to all of my sparring partners for preparing me. You are going to see fireworks on Saturday. This is an important fight and like I said, this fight isn’t going 12 rounds.”