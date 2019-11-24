Fighter FRENZY begins to secure big money Floyd Mayweather paycheck

WBN Staff

Floyd Mayweather signaled his intentions of staging a comeback after sending fans into a frenzy this week on social media.

‘Money’ Mayweather, who was last seen in a crossover fight with MMA star Conor McGregor two years ago, said he was “Coming out of retirement in 2020.”

Coming out of retirement in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Cfk2E99Ryk — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 23, 2019

Floyd’s list of potential opponents

As expected, every fighter from boxing to MMA wants a piece. ‘TBE’ is rumoured to be eyeing up two fights in the ring before crossing over to UFC with Dana White on the promoting front.

A rematch with Manny Pacquiao is looking increasingly likely after teasing the possibility several times this year.

The only fight between them saw record PPV sales and a rematch would certainly be something “spectacular” with it hitting the two million mark in America.

Pacquiao recently rolled back the years in defeating Keith Thurman via split decision, which apparently impressed Mayweather.

Meanwhile, boxing’s current main man Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez would love to avenge the only defeat of his career.

CANELO

When asked if it could ever happen, Canelo said: “I have always imagined it (the rematch against Mayweather), but more than a defeat it is an apprenticeship,” Canelo said to ESPN Deportes.

“I would love to, but I don’t think he’s turning around here.”

The pair met at the MGM Grand in 2013, with Mayweather producing a masterclass. However, at the time, Canelo was just 22-years-old, so he’ll certainly fancy his chances after recently winning a fourth world title in as many weight classes.

The only sticking point could be the weight limit with Canelo’s last bout at light heavyweight.

Floyd may not be prepared to go past 154-lbs and risk his undefeated record.

Welterweight star Terrance Crawford was also quick to pounce on the prospect of facing the 50-0 superstar. The WBO world champion said: “2020…………..why not?”

Floyd had recently said the following when asked about making a comeback: “I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.”

He added: “You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.”

However, that soon changed after being spotted with UFC boss White at a recent LA Clippers game.

Soon after the NBA matchup, both posted the confirmation of Mayweather’s return.

A showdown with MMA king Khabib Nurmagomedov is a potential risk-free fight should he stage something similar to like he did with McGregor with Saudi Arabia one of the front-runners to host it.







DATES

His two fights in 2020, though, are expected to take place on the two biggest dates of the calendar year in May and September (Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence weekend). This is provided a deal can be worked out with Canelo, who has taken over those spots recently.

Mayweather may well be willing to secure other dates, as he did with MayMac.

Could an MMA bout be on the cards in the Octagon follow after those two bouts? Don’t rule it out.

If it does happen then expect it to be on his terms with some of the rules amended to suit his needs.

One thing for sure is that boxing still needs Mayweather and we should embrace the return of the sport’s biggest name.