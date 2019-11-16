Golden Boy, World of Boxing join forces to promoter ‘The Bully’ Bektemir Melikuziev

RINGSIDE

📷Hogan Photos

Fresh off his impressive victory on the undercard of Canelo vs. Kovalev, super middleweight prospect Bektemir Melikuziev (3-0, 3 KOs) has signed a co-promotional agreement with Golden Boy and World of Boxing. Details for his next fight will be announced shortly.

Melikuziev is a 23-year-old puncher with an impressive amateur resume, having captured silver medals at the 2015 AIBA World Boxing Championships and the 2016 Summer Olympics, among other accolades.

The native of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan made his professional debut in June of this year, and he has remained undefeated in three fights that he has won by knockout. With his impressive background, Melikuziev plans to make a quick rise up the super middleweight rankings, and he is proud to do so with Golden Boy and World of Boxing.

“I am looking forward to a long and successful career working together with World of Boxing and Golden Boy,” said Melikuziev. “It’s a pleasure for me to have such a professional team! I have watched many of these great fights on TV and dreamt of one day becoming someone like the boxers that fight in the U.S. Now I have this chance, and I will take full advantage of this opportunity! Don’t blink, every one of my fights will be a performance not to miss!”

“Weare very excited to be working with World of Boxing to promote Bektemir Melikuziev,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “This man is an absolute beast. He’s strong, tough and very quick with his hands and feet, especially for his weight class. We look forward to moving him fairly quickly up the rankings as he puts everybody on notice at 168 pounds.”

Said Andrei Ryabinskiy, head of World of Boxing, “Bektemir is still young, but already a very experienced boxer that has proven his talent in the amateurs. I am confident that working together with Oscar De La Hoya, who has himself stepped into the highest pro ranks from the Olympic pedestal, we will be able to push Melikuziev’s career all the way to the top!”

“Bek is a real ‘Bully’ in the ring, but a very nice and happy person outside of the ring,” said Vadim Kornilov, Manager of Melikuziev. “I look forward to working with World of Boxing and Golden Boy to make Bek into the future star that he is already becoming!”