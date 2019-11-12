Exclusive: Junior Fa praises compatriot Joseph Parker, open to future fight

WBN Staff

Heavyweight Junior Fa took time out of his final preparations for a Q and A with World Boxing News ahead of his next United States outing.

The undefeated 30 year-old opened up on where he sees himself being positioned over the next twelve months.

Fa also didn’t rule out facing compatriot and former world title holder Joseph Parker.

WBN: What are your thoughts on fighting in America again, is it feeling like a second home?

FA: It definitely is becoming that way. I love America. But this fight will be special because I’m fighting in Salt Lake City and I have A LOT of family here.

I’m looking forward to feeling the energy of the supporters in the crowd.

WBN: How much do you know about your opponent, Devin Vargas?

FA: I know he comes to fight and brings his best effort. I know he has a good amateur background being an olympian. I’m looking forward to the challenges he’ll bring.

WBN: At 18-0, you’re expecting to be pushing for a world title in the near future. But how far away do you believe you are?

FA: At this point in time I’d say I’m probably two or three years away.

WBN: How do you reflect on what you have achieved in your career so far?

FA: It’s been slow and steady getting to this point. I’m now ready for the step up.







WBN: Where do you hope to be by this time next year?

FA: I want to be pushing towards being a serious contender for a world title.

WBN: Joseph Parker has been flying the flag for New Zealand boxing lately. What do you make of his achievements?

FA: He’s been doing a great job in representing the nation. What Joseph is doing is getting global eyes on the talent that we have in New Zealand.

WBN: Do you ever see yourself sharing the ring with Joseph?

FA: Of course. That’s a big fight we can have in the future.

WBN: What do you make of the heavyweight division at the moment?

FA: The division right now is booming with a lot of talent. I want to get in the mix with the big names in the division.