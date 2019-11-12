Exclusive: Junior Fa praises compatriot Joseph Parker, open to future fight

Heavyweight Junior Fa took time out of his final preparations for a Q and A with World Boxing News ahead of his next United States outing.
The undefeated 30 year-old opened up on where he sees himself being positioned over the next twelve months.
Fa also didn’t rule out facing compatriot and former world title holder Joseph Parker.
FA: It definitely is becoming that way. I love America. But this fight will be special because I’m fighting in Salt Lake City and I have A LOT of family here.
I’m looking forward to feeling the energy of the supporters in the crowd.
FA: I know he comes to fight and brings his best effort. I know he has a good amateur background being an olympian. I’m looking forward to the challenges he’ll bring.
FA: At this point in time I’d say I’m probably two or three years away.
FA: It’s been slow and steady getting to this point. I’m now ready for the step up.
FA: I want to be pushing towards being a serious contender for a world title.
FA: He’s been doing a great job in representing the nation. What Joseph is doing is getting global eyes on the talent that we have in New Zealand.
FA: Of course. That’s a big fight we can have in the future.
FA: The division right now is booming with a lot of talent. I want to get in the mix with the big names in the division.