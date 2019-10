Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings: Top 50 fighters in the world (OCT ’19)

World Boxing News

New unified light heavyweight ruler Artur Beterbiev made a big move on the recently updated WBN Top 50 Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings list.

The Russian puncher stopped Oleksandr Gvozdyk in impressive fashion to add the WBC to his IBF version.

Beterbiev pushed to 19 having previously only flirted with the ratings.

Vasyl Lomachenko remains top of the pile after regaining his place at the helm from Canelo Alvarez.

Lomachenko’s win over Luke Campbell was enough to overhaul the Mexican.

Errol Spence Jr. is the biggest mover in those top ten places after also becoming unified at welterweight.

Divisional rivals Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford both appear in the higher echelons.

Gennadiy Golovkin, Naoya Inoue, Oleksandr Usyk, Juan Estrada and Tyson Fury make up the top ten.

WBN P4P TOP 50 – OCTOBER 2019

1 Vasyl Lomachenko – LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

2 Canelo Alvarez – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

3 Errol Spence – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 18

4 Manny Pacquiao – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

5 Gennady Golovkin – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

6 Naoya Inoue – BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 7

7 Terence Crawford – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

8 Oleksandr Usyk – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

9 Juan Estrada – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17

10 Tyson Fury – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

11 Mikey Garcia – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

12 Donnie Nietes – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

13 Kosei Tanaka – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 14

14 Deontay Wilder – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

15 Wanheng Menayothin – MINIMUMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 16

16 Kazuto Ioka – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 31

17 Shawn Porter – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 19

18 Jose Ramirez – SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

19 Artur Beterbiev – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

20 Nonito Donaire – BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 32

21 – 50

21 Leo Santa Cruz – FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

22 Miguel Berchelt – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

23 Andy Ruiz Jr. – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

24 Gervonta Davis – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 25

25 Sergey Kovalev – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

26 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 10

27 Gary Russell Jr. – FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 24

28 Daniel Jacobs – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 22

29 Keith Thurman – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

30 Guillermo Rigondeaux – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

31 Callum Smith – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 29

32 Dmitry Bivol – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 34

33 Julian Williams – SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

34 Josh Warrington – FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 33

35 Danny Roman – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

36 Demetrius Andrade – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

37 Anthony Joshua – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

38 Moruti Mthalane – FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 37

39 Hiroto Kyoguchi – LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 44

40 Rey Vargas – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 41

41 Jermall Charlo – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 40

42 Gilberto Ramirez – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 35

43 Knockout CP Freshmart – MINIMUMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

44 David Benavidez – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

45 Regis Prograis – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

46 Jerwin Ancajas – SUPER FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 43

47 Billy Joe Saunders – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

48 Oleksandr Gvozdyk – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 28

49 Emanuel Navarrete – SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

50 Sergiy Derevyanchenko – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE







WBN’s pound for pound rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, caliber of opponents and manner of victories. Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration.

Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will, therefore, forfeit their ranking (barring injury).

