Tyson Fury: WWE, book release and now Robbie Williams Christmas duet!

Tyson Fury’s year just gets better and better. The ‘Gypsy King’ is set to end a whirlwind year with a potential No.1 Christmas tune.

Robbie Williams, one of the UK’s most commercially successful solo artists of all-time, has a Christmas album coming out and one of the tracks – titled ‘Bad Sharon’

It features the lineal champion.

The pair met back in the summer after Fury had invited the musician to his dressing room before his fight with Tom Schwartz.

Williams took the opportunity to ask Fury to appear on his forthcoming album.

The international pop star followed up his request by complimenting the heavyweight’s voice having previously heard him sing on YouTube.

Consequently, Fury’s most notable lyrical offering is an Aerosmith belter after overcoming Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Their track is set to be released on November 22 to coincide with the release of Williams’ LP.

It has been installed as an early favorite to top the charts with bookmakers expecting it to be a smash-hit.

WWE Debut, Book Release

Not only has Fury been busy in the studio recording vocals, the 31-year-old is preparing to make his WWE debut against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The undefeated heavyweight, who surprisingly agreed a deal with Vince McMahon without the prior knowledge of Frank Warren, is set to take on the SmackDown wrestler on October 31.

1) mental health tour in Uk 🇬🇧

2) signed record breaking deal with @trboxing &@espn

3) headlined in Las Vegas twice we Swartz and Wallin

4) @WWE fight in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 vs @BraunStrowman on @FOXSports

5) Behind the mask my autobiography

6) Christmas🎄single @robbiewilliams pic.twitter.com/7eY6BmQdKB — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 18, 2019

Soon after his clash with a 370-pound Stowman, Fury releases his hotly-anticipated autobiography ‘Behind the Mask’.

The book, which is set to hit the shelves in November, will delve into his life inside and outside the ring.

It ends a stellar year for Fury, who has headlined Las Vegas twice this year with victories over Schwartz and Wallin.

Wilder II

His third fight of a lucrative multi-year deal with Top Rank is expected to see him take on Deontay Wilder in a rematch for the WBC title in 2020.

The clash happens provided the American comes through familiar foe Luis Ortiz and Fury doesn’t get injured in WWE.

Fury recently admitted he has no concerns about a potential delay in his rematch scheduled for February 22.

The 30-year-old was forced to undergo surgery due to sustaining two horror cuts above the eye against Swedish southpaw Wallin.







WBN recently caught up with Fury’s cutman. We asked him about the potential impact the gash could have going into future fights.

On whether the cut could open up again during his World Wrestling Entertainment run or in the next contest, Jorge Capetillo said: “Of course (there’s a fear). But it’s going to heal very well.”

“When you got a scar like that it’s about looking after it with good care. Have a good distance, strategy, good plan then I don’t see a problem at all.

“Especially with a fighter like Tyson when he can box. He’s showed the guts to get through a fight.

“Tyson will have the strongest will to get in the rematch with Wilder. He already went through a lot in the deepest, deepest water,” he added.

