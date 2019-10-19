Andy Ruiz Jr. drastic weight loss could BACKFIRE against Anthony Joshua

World Boxing News

Andy Ruiz Jr. has been showing off his amazing weight loss recently as the heavyweight champion prepares to face Anthony Joshua in a high-profile rematch.

Mexico’s first ever top division ruler is set to put four world titles on the line in a Saudi Arabia battle on December 7.

Ruiz has dropped considerable timber for the impending clash as Joshua’s promoter admits the Briton is sparring ‘chubby’ fighters. This could be seen as the wrong move for AJ, although Ruiz shedding poundage could backfire on the unified king.

Joshua has been notoriously ruthless against every single fighter who hit the scales lighter than him.

Only one opponent, Joseph Parker, managed to go the distance with Joshua after coming in shy of the Londoner’s weight.

It doesn’t bode well for Ruiz should he take to the ring less than 250 pounds. For the first meeting, Ruiz weighed a whopping 268 pounds.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN Deportes, Ruiz promised to be in tip-top shape.

“I have a lot of respect for Anthony, outside the ring he is a very good man. But inside (the ropes) there are no friends, there is no respect or anything,” Ruiz told ESPN Deportes.

“It will not be an easy fight. I think it will be a hard fight, but nothing is easy in life, so we are training very hard. We will be prepared for whatever he brings.

“I will arrive in better condition. Lighter, faster and more powerful. They will believe that in December they will win.

“People will always talk, but I have faith that we’re going to win and shut up more mouths.”







WILDER

Joshua rival Deontay Wilder has backed Ruiz to overcome the 2012 Olympic gold medalist for a second time.

“Ruiz Jr has all the motivation and confidence that he needs from the first fight,” Wilder told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think he is one to dwell after obtaining a little taste of success. This is just the beginning, especially when you become a champion.

“You’ve got to stay hungry. My man Marvin Hagler said you can’t get out of bed in silk pyjamas. But with the win, it was a big boost, and he has the Mexican people around him.”