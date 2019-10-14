Devin Haney delivers powerful speech at Desert Pines High School Football Program

RINGSIDE

📷Johnny Garcia

Newly crowned WBC interim lightweight champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (23-0, 15 KOs), delivered a powerful speech to the Desert Pines High School Football Program in Las Vegas.

Haney spoke in depth about the importance of working hard and putting your all in everything you do.

Desert Pines HS varsity football is a powerhouse and is currently ranked #2 in the state of Nevada, boosting a 4-0 record, while the JV team sits at 3-0. Coaches on the team mentioned that they have over 20 scholarships in place for many of their students who will be making the jump to college football in the upcoming years.

“It was an honor to speak to the football program at Desert Pines High School,” said Haney. “Most of the kids there are not much younger than me, so to speak to them on their level was inspiring. I commend the coaching staff on both the JV and Varsity squads, for doing a tremendous job keeping the guys focused and on the right path.

“Most of the seniors on Varsity have college offers for next year, as do some of their juniors and sophomores. This says a lot about their football program. I believe it’s extremely important to plan for life after sports. I wanted to stress the importance of working hard and giving it your all.

“You can still be a kid, but when it’s a time to work, it’s time to work, and when it’s time to play, it’s time to play. It’s all about being mature enough to make the right choices that benefit your career. I enjoyed spending quality time at Dessert Pines. They are a talented group of guys with bright futures!”

“All the football players here at Desert Pines were inspired to take their game to the next level after hearing Devin Haney speak,” said Henry Crockett, head coach of the JV team. “To get to the highest level of any sport, you must make sacrifices and put everything into it. Devin spoke on those points and the kids were receptive. He definitely made a positive impact on all our student athletes.”