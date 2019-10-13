Nigel Benn comeback sparks wave of legends returning, is Klitschko next?

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Nigel Benn making a return to action has sparked renews rumors of a possible comeback for ex-heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko.

On the back of Benn announcing a ten-rounder at 55 in the UK on November 23rd, two more old warriors have followed suit.

Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez is competing in an exhibition with Jorge Arce on the same bill as Jose Luis Castillo.

In addition, Evander Holyfield is to grace the ring again in a charity capacity.

Since then, Klitschko’s old trainer Johnathon Banks has revealed the Ukrainian remains in shape for the right offer.

Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Banks discussed the possibility of Klitschko adding further fuel to a reinvigorated top division.

“Now, All I can say is anything is possible. It would be very interesting. Because he still works out two to three times a day. He’s in phenomenal shape right now,” Banks told TMZ.

“If this is what you make up your mind to do, you have my 100% support,” he added on the possibility of teaming up with his old mount.

Klitschko has already been given a massive opportunity by DAZN to fight three times on the number one streaming platform.

WBN understands that deal remains in place whenever Klitschko feels the time is right.







SPECULATE

Previously, Klitschko has addressed the issue himself.

“Will I be back in the ring? I have still got it? Will I come back? I don’t know. No-one knows,” Klitschko said earlier this year. “I work out every morning.

“I lie to myself that I am going to be back in the ring and it is a sweet lie. But I just enjoy myself and keep myself healthy. I don’t want to speculate or put anything in the air,” he added.

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and a rematch with Anthony Joshua have all been muted at possible clashes for Klitschko – if he does revive his career.

One or two warm-ups may be the order of the day, though, for an ex-champion now well into his 44th year.

Compared to Benn, Chavez and Holyfield, Klitschko is relatively young and fresh despite a two-year ring absence.