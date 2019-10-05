WATCH: Tyson Fury follows Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson in WWE move

World Boxing News

FOX / WWE

Tyson Fury has followed former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather by throwing his hat into the WWE ring.

Fury made an appearance on the revamped World Wrestling Entertainment ‘Friday Night Smackdown’ show as the heavyweight continues to raise his profile in the United States.

‘The Gypsy King’, whose last two fights have taken place in Las Vegas, is currently working with Top Rank stateside.

As part of the deal Frank Warren made with Bob Arum, Fury is making several ventures onto American television in order to gain notoriety across the Atlantic.

In his latest stunt, Fury confronted WWE’s own man mountain in Braun Strowman.

Sitting in a ringside position with wife Paris and his children, Fury was goaded by Strownman during a match involving ‘The Monster Among Men’.

Strowman got back involved in the contest, whilst Fury then attempted to enter the ring after jumping the barracades.

Held back by a mass of security ringside, Fury labelled Strowman ‘a Dosser’ and ‘a Bum’ as the pair traded barbs in the arena.

Things calmed down in the end. After which, Fury was booked by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to re-appear on Monday Night Raw.

It seems a match made in heaven for Fury, Arum and McMahon – as the Briton certainly has the banter to compete in that world.

FURIOUS FURY! @Tyson_Fury had to be restrained by security after attempting to enter the ring area trying to get his hands on @BraunStrowman on #SmackDown! Click the link for the whole story! — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) October 5, 2019

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!@Tyson_Fury has jumped out of the crowd and wants a piece of @BraunStrowman 😱@WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/fRX3xwMdtf — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 5, 2019

Fury follows Mayweather and Mike Tyson in striking a deal with the company, which could last up until Wrestlemania in April 2020 if all goes well.

Mayweather was on the cusp of bigger things when he fought with The Big Show, whilst Tyson was brought in during his comeback years.

Boxing has always had a place in the hearts of WWE fans. Fury’s move will no doubt be a win-win situation.







WILDER II

The marriage will eventually lead Fury into a huge Pay-Per-View rematch with Deontay Wilder, hopefully in the first quarter of 2020.

A cut suffered by Fury in his last bout against Otto Wallin has raised some doubt as to whether he can make the scheduled February 22 date.

Almost 50 stitches were removed recently from a punch landed by Wallin. The ailment forced Fury to fight nine rounds in serious trouble.

The 30 year-old came through and is now on the verge of the biggest fight of his life.