Eddie Hearn begins search as bizarre injury forces Joseph Parker off PPV

Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will no longer feature on the October 26 Matchroom Boxing Pay-Per-View, it has been confirmed.

An unlucky theory of a spider bite has emerged from Parker’s camp, proving nothing can be taken for granted in the build-up to a fight.

Advisor David Higgins revealed Parker has been told to stop training in order to recover.

“The theory is that it was a spider bite,” Higgins told Stuff.nz. “Boxing is a bizarre world but I know for a fact that Joseph is not well.

“He has been ordered to rest for three weeks so he can’t make October 26 unfortunately.”

A statement from Parker and his team in Las Vegas outlined their desire to reconvene with Chisora at the earliest opportunity.

“Joseph Parker has been battling a health issue at his Vegas training camp ahead of his 26 October fight,” it read.

“Following detailed medical assessment, doctors have confirmed that Joseph Parker is not physically able to train or fight until medical clearance is given.

“The fight against Dereck Chisora continues to be one that Joseph Parker and his team want. Once medical clearance is given, Team Parker wants to have the fight promptly rescheduled.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is currently on the lookout for a swift replacement to co-feature on the Sky Box Office event.

"We are working on a suitable replacement and will make a further announcement this week," said Hearn.







WAR

Previously, Chisora had threatened to pull out of the show, which he believed should be topped by his clash with Parker.

The World Boxing Super Series Final between Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis had been selected as the headline battle.

At the press conference, which Parker did not attend, Chisora made his feelings known.

“I’m bringing war, I’m not playing. This is my show. Boxing is thriving because of the Heavyweights.

“Mike Tyson said it when AJ knocked out Klitschko, the money is back in the division. I want more money if I’m not headlining the show!”